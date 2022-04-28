A look back at Josh Heupel preparing for the 2001 NFL draft

Josh Heupel was Oklahoma’s starting quarterback from 1999-2000 after transferring from Snow College.

Heupel guided the Sooners to the 2000 BCS national championship. In 24 games as Oklahoma’s quarterback, Heupel totaled 7,066 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 69 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

He was the runner-up for the 2000 Heisman Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player. Chris Weinke won the 2000 Heisman Trophy.

Heupel was selected 177th overall in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL draft by Miami. The 2001 NFL draft was held April 21-22 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Below are Heupel’s NFL scouting combine results ahead of the 2001 draft.

40-yard dash: 4.82 seconds

Josh Heupel of Oklahoma, runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis Sunday, Feb. 25, 2001. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

40-yard MPH: 16.97 MPH

Oct. 28, 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners takes off running in front of defensive tackle Jeremy Slechta #56 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Vertical leap: 37.5 inches

Nov. 25, 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners moves with the ball as he pushes back a player during the game against the Oklahona State Cowboys at Lewis Field in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Cowboys 12-7. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

20-yard shuttle: 4.15 seconds

Nov. 18, 2000: Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Oklahoma Memorail Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 27-13.Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

Three cone: 7.18 seconds

Dec. 2, 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first quarter of the Big 12 Championships at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Story continues

Wonderlic: 30 (0-50)

Dec. 2, 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 27-24 during the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma will play for the national championship at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

20-yard split: 2.78 seconds

Nov. 25, 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets ready to pass the ball as he pushes back a player during the game against the Oklahona State Cowboys at Lewis Field in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Cowboys 12-7. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

Oct. 28, 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs past cornerback Keyuo Craver #3 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the fourth quarter at Owens Field in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won the game 31-14. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

1

1