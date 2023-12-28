A look back at Josh Heupel coaching against Iowa in 2011 Insight Bowl

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. ABC will televise the postseason matchup.

Josh Heupel coached against Iowa in one other bowl game.

Heupel was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Oklahoma in 2011. The Sooners defeated Iowa, 31-14, in the Insight Bowl on Dec. 30, 2011 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Blake Bell led Oklahoma with 51 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He was named offensive MVP.

Oklahoma cornerback Jamell Fleming was named the game’s defensive MVP. He recorded one interception in the contest against the Hawkeyes.

Sooners’ quarterback Landry Jones completed 16-of-25 passing attempts for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

