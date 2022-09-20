A look back at Josh Heupel, Billy Napier’s head-to-head Sugar Bowl matchup

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

The matchup will be the first between Josh Heupel and Billy Napier as head coaches.

Josh Heupel, Steve Spurrier’s offenses by the numbers in Tennessee-Florida series

Heupel (Oklahoma) and Napier (Alabama) competed against each other in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2014. Heupel served as the Sooners’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach.

Oklahoma defeated Alabama, 45-31.

Below are Oklahoma and Alabama’s team stats in the contest.

Oklahoma total yards: 429

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Alabama total yards: 516

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma passing yards: 348

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama passing yards: 387

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Oklahoma rushing yards: 81

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama rushing yards: 129

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

