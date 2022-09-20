A look back at Josh Heupel, Billy Napier’s head-to-head Sugar Bowl matchup
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
The matchup will be the first between Josh Heupel and Billy Napier as head coaches.
Heupel (Oklahoma) and Napier (Alabama) competed against each other in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2014. Heupel served as the Sooners’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach.
Oklahoma defeated Alabama, 45-31.
Below are Oklahoma and Alabama’s team stats in the contest.
Oklahoma total yards: 429
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Alabama total yards: 516
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma passing yards: 348
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama passing yards: 387
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Oklahoma rushing yards: 81
Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama rushing yards: 129
Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports