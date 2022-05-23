A look back at James Franklin’s first staff at Penn State, where are they now?
James Franklin has become known as a pipeline of sorts for sending members of his coaching staff to open jobs all over the country. Whether it be coordinators to head coaching roles or position coaches to coordinators. No matter the role, James Franklin has shown he not only raises his players, but also his staff.
For example, the return of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich this year will be the first time since 2018-2019 that the Nittany Lions have had the same offensive coordinator for two seasons. Again, that isn’t a bad thing. Like players, you want coaches to grow and move on because it creates relationships everywhere.
Looking back to 2014 when James Franklin made the move from Vanderbilt, his first staff has some big names now that have worked on their own to build a legacy. Check out where they are and have gone since that first season nearly eight years ago under James Franklin.
Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach
Syndication: JacksonMS
Current Position: South Florida Defensive Coordinator
John Donovan, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Current Position: Senior Analyst for the Green Bay Packers
Brent Pry, Linebackers Coach
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Current Position: Head Coach for Virginia Tech
Charles Huff, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Current Position: Head Coach For Marshall
Ricky Rahne, Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator
Syndication: The Daily News Journal
Current Position: Head Coach for Old Dominion
Josh Gattis, Wide Receivers Coach
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Current Position: Offensive Coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes
Terry Smith, Cornerbacks Coach
Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Current Position: Cornerbacks coach for Penn State
Herb Hand, Offensive Line Coach
Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Current Position: Offensive Line Coach at UCF
Sean Spencer, Defensive Line Coach
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Current Position: Co-Defensive Coordinator for Florida
