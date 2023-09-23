Look Back ... to improvements at JSTC campus, 1948

Sep. 23—Sept. 23, 1948, in The Star: Bids for the new auditorium to be built as part of the expansion plan at Jacksonville State Teachers College were advertised today. Being financed by the 5-mill school tax in agreement with the Jacksonville school board, the auditorium will contain an elevated floor. There will be a large foyer and stage, with dressing rooms below, and it will be used jointly by the high school and the college. Campus improvements put in during the summer include an enlarged and redecorated Supply Shop (that's a student lounge area in the basement of Graves Hall), 1,000 more seats and a new press and radio box at the football field and concrete walkways outside the high school area. Also this date: Coach Bill Farrell's Ohatchee Indians are headed for their first intra-county skirmish of the new football season, facing off against Coach Lou Scales' Alexandria Valley Cubs. Their game in Ohatchee will start tomorrow afternoon (Friday) at 1 o'clock. Alton Bryant is quarterback for Ohatchee; doing the same honors for Alexandria will be either James Reese or Grover Prickett — apparently coach Scales hasn't made up his mind yet.

Sept. 23, 1998, in The Star: The officers of Oxford's police department will receive an hourly pay increase of 25 cents starting Oct. 2. The raise was announced yesterday after the Oxford City Council passed a $15.2 million budget for fiscal 1999. The budget includes a "cushion" of $3 million in city coffers said city finance director Alton Craft.