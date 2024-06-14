A look back at a great sports year

Blink and the high school sports season is over.

I promise you that’s what the 2023-24 school year felt to me.

It seems like just yesterday when we were meeting with football coaches for media day at Jimtown High School

Instead, we’re less than two months away from doing it again for 2024-25.

Elkhart County continued it’s run of success during the last school year, with two team state championships and an individual champ bringing hardware back to our county.

The first was the Bethany Christian boys soccer team, which won the 1A title with an exciting PK victory over Forest Park.

The Bruins scored in the final three minutes of the game to tie it at 1-1 on a goal by Sawyer Beachy. Coach Tony Janzen’s team then posted the win in PK’s as goaltender Jacoby Reinhardt became a brick wall, stopping all but one PK shot.

It was the first state title in Bethany history, coming less than a year after the Bruins’ girls basketball team finished as the state runner-up.

The spring gave us two titles, starting with the Elkhart High Unified Track team winning the first title for the school since the merger in 2020.

Coach Todd Sheely, who has proven to be the state’s best Unified coach, led the Lions to the championship after leading Elkhart Memorial to the same title in 2018.

Then just this week, Brayden Miller shot a five-under par 139 to win the IHSAA state golf title – the first title since Elkhart’s John Miller won the championship in 1939.

It’s the first individual title for a Fairfield athlete and comes a year after the Falcons’ girls basketball team won the 3A state title.

Coach Nate Andrews’ NorthWood football team, led by top Division I players Nitro Tuggle (Georgia) and JoZiah Edwards (Michigan), reached the 4A championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium before falling to defending champion East Central.

The Panthers beat arch-rival Northridge in the sectional title game 17-14, before wins over New Prairie (38-14) and Leo (45-33) to reach Indianapolis.

In addition to Tuggle and Edwards, quarterback Owen Roeder and linebacker Keith Miller were also among the standouts for NorthWood.

Five other Elkhart County teams reached the semistate level, with the NorthWood volleyball team coming the closest to reaching the state finals.

But standing in the Panthers way was Bellmont, the defending state runner-up and a team that had beaten coach Hilary Laidig’s NorthWood teams for the past four IHSAA tournaments.

The Braves made it five straight, topping a still-young Panther team in three sets.

Perhaps the most amazing non-title run of the year came from the Elkhart Christian boys basketball team and senior guard Aiden Hibbard.

The talented senior, who was somehow snubbed for All-State honors in 1A, hit a short jumper in the lane at the buzzer to give the Eagles a sectional title over Lakewood Park, then hit a driving layup against Tri-County at the buzzer to give ECA the program’s first regional title.

Finally at the Michigan City Semistate, Hibbard struck again, this time hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game with eventual state champion Fort Wayne Canterbury to overtime.

The Eagles would lose the game in overtime, ending a run that folks at ECA will talk about for decades.

Hibbard was named The Truth’s Player of the Year after leading the Eagles in scoring (23.1), rebounds (6.6), assists (4.9) and steals (3.9). He also shot 83 percent from the foul line.

The NorthWood girls basketball team reached the 3A semistate before losing to Bremen in February.

The Panthers, led by junior center Claire Payne, won the sectional and regional, despite losing sharpshooting guard Jocelyn Edwards to an ACL injury in January.

The Concord baseball team also made a nice run, winning sectional and regional championships, before falling to Homestead at the 4A Lafayette Semistate.

During the run, the Minutemen and senior pitcher Braeden Messenger took down two-time defending state champion Penn on the Kingsmen’s home field in the sectional semifinals.

The regional title was the first for the program since 1995.

I can’t forget the run made by the Fairfield boys basketball team, which reached the Logansport Semistate in 3A, before losing to Delta.

Coach Derek Hinen’s Falcons topped defending champion NorthWood in the sectional finals, then beat Hammond Noll 41-39 for a regional title. Tyson Frey hit a layup at the buzzer to give Fairfield the win.

Although they came up short to Valparaiso in the 4A regional, the sectional run by coach Doug Springer’s Northridge girls team shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Raiders topped a Warsaw team they had lost to in the regular season when Gaby Gates hit a layup in the final seconds.

That just opened the sectional.

Northridge then beat an improving Elkhart team in the semifinals and then Penn in the title game to win a very strong sectional.

There was the photo finish at the boys sectional cross country meet between Elkhart’s Max Malloy and Westview’s Noah Bontrager, that went Bontrager’s way by less than a blink of an eye.

The next week at the regional, Malloy and teammate Aaron Richter became the first runners from Elkhart to qualify for the state finals.

That was the same day that Northridge sophomore Dakotah Moore became the third member of her family to win a sectional title, following sister Brooke and brother Jack.

There was back-to-back days in October when the Concord boys soccer team and the Northridge girls squad took down Penn in the 3A opening round of the regional.

Both teams would fall in the regional finals, with Concord losing to Lake Central (1-0) and the Raiders falling to Crown Point (2-0)

There were plenty of other great moments and teams this year, from the NorthWood girls tennis team to the Concord boys basketball team, the Penn boys and girls swim teams, the Edwardsburg softball team and the excellence of Concord sophomore swimmer Catie Brenneman.

There was a time this year when two of the best-known football programs in the state were looking for new head coaches, after Jimtown’s Cory Stoner went to Fairfield and Penn’s Cory Yeoman retired.

The Jimmies would hire NorthWood assistant Cody Vincent, while Penn promoted assistant Pete Riordan to the head coaching position.

Now we turn our attention to the 2024-25 season, where this year’s strong junior class will take the leadership reins throughout the county and beyond.

Start with Miller, Payne, Reinhardt, Malloy and Richter.

Then there is Jaron Thomas, Rileyn Goodwin, Mariyon Dye, Mason Bales, Kennedy Yordy, Tyler Raasch, Kendal McPhee, Quinn Rost, Tatum Evers, Ava Zachary, Dylan Fey, Avery McDowell, Ty Zartman, Danica Barnes, Brandon King, Brady Sherwood, Kaelyn Marcum, Kam Radeker, Breckan Maran, Brody Schimpa, Connor Christman, Esther Williams Sophia Barber, Ben McAllister, Simeon Lake, Dylan Springer, Kyla Eberhart, Landon Perry, Connor Dow, Sophia Brown, Sage Granberg, Addy Knisley, Keagan Troup, Maddie Pobuda, Travis Henke, Maddie Pobuda, Shaniyah Hughes, Landon Zimmerman, Skyler Pello, Lucas Prough, Kimora Gorman, Jessa Troy, Ella Mohamed. Brooks Custer, Mallory and Taylor Kuehne, Noah Norwood, Cole Dutton, Emanuel Rosa, Brennon Whickcar Natalie Butler, Rafael Sabas, Derek Sherwood and Will Cochrane.

So who will be the girl or guy becoming the breakout performer? Or will it be a freshman or sophomore coming out of nowhere to steal the headlines away.

Is there a team out there capable of making a tournament run to Indianapolis?

Stay tuned, girls golf opens up in about six weeks.