A look back at every time Tom Brady faced the Cowboys

Of all the records Tom Brady holds- Super Bowl rings, division titles, playoff starts, passing yards, touchdown throws, game-winning drives, the list goes on- there’s one lesser-known mark that likely sticks in the craw of Cowboys fans a little more than all the rest.

6-0.

That’s Brady’s all-time record against the Dallas Cowboys.

America’s Team never managed to take down the GOAT. Not once.

The Cowboys will play the Buccaneers in 2022, but after Saturday’s news report that a retirement announcement from the 44-year-old is imminent, Dallas having one last shot at beating Brady is suddenly in serious doubt.

Here’s a look back at the series history between Brady and the Cowboys.

1. Week 11, 2003 season: Patriots 12, Cowboys 0

Tom Terrific didn’t necessarily live up to his nickname in his first time facing Dallas. But the truth is, he didn’t need to.

This one was billed as a Battle of the Bills: Belichick vs. Parcells, in his first year at the helm in Dallas. The Patriots came in on a five-game winning streak and extended it to six on the shoulders of their defense, who intercepted Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter three times.

Brady finished just 15-of-34 for 212 yards and no touchdowns. But he did connect with Deion Branch for 46 and David Givens for 57 on the day’s two biggest plays, avoiding a Cowboys blitz both times.

“After we hit those two plays, we didn’t see those blitzes the

rest of the day,” Brady said.

The Patriots improved their record to 8-2 with the victory in Foxborough and went on win the final six regular-season matchups. They were the AFC East champs and eventually won Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Dallas ended the year 10-6, second place in the division. They lost in the postseason’s wild card round to the Panthers, who ultimately went on to face Brady in the Super Bowl.

2. Week 6, 2007 season: Patriots 48, Cowboys 27

This mid-October meeting was a clash of 5-0 squads and the first of just two career meetings between Brady and Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Brady had a blistering day at Texas Stadium, putting up 388 passing yards and a then-franchise record five touchdowns through the air. (He would throw six the very next week in Miami.)

Dallas actually led the game in the second half before Brady led a 77-yard touchdown drive to reclaim the lead for good. The Patriots’ 48 points was their highest output in nearly a quarter-century.

In their first season under head coach Wade Phillips, the Cowboys were off to their best start since 1983. They were coming off a short week after rallying to a Monday night win in Buffalo, improbably scoring nine points in the final 20 seconds. But Romo didn’t crack 200 yards against the Patriots’ stingy defense.

Brady ended the day as the league’s leader in touchdown passes and on pace to break Peyton Manning’s record of 49 in a season.

“That’s not what this team is about,” Brady said. “Individual records are based on opportunities. What I get excited about is team records.”

Brady did go on to break that record, in a season that rewrote a lot of NFL history. After starting the year with the Spygate scandal, the Patriots went 16-0 during the regular season and won their fifth straight divisional crown. Brady’s offense set new single-season marks for most points, most touchdowns, and biggest point differential.

Dallas won the NFC East but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Giants.

Brady won his first league MVP award and was named AP Male Athlete of the Year, but the Patriots were upset in Super Bowl XLII by New York.

3. Week 6, 2011 season: Patriots 20, Cowboys 16

A mediocre Cowboys team nearly got the better of Brady and the 4-1 Patriots in New England.

Dallas had a 16-13 lead over the Patriots with 2:31 remaining. As many other teams would be reminded over and over for years to come, that’s entirely too much time to leave Brady.

He went 8-of-9 on that drive, racking up 78 yards on an 80-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Aaron Hernandez with :22 showing on the clock.

“You can’t not get the ball in the end zone,” Brady said of the moment.

The Cowboys defense actually held the Patriots passer largely in check that day; he was just 19-of-32 for 211 yards and had thrown two interceptions before that game-winning drive. In the end, though, it was the 32nd successful comeback of Brady’s career and his 31st straight regular-season home win.

The win tied Brady and Belichick with Miami’s Dan Marino and Don Shula for the most regular-season wins by a quarterback-coach combo.

The Cowboys finished 8-8 in Jason Garrett’s first full season as head coach.

New England would go 13-3 on the year and win the AFC East for the third consecutive campaign; they would lose in the Super Bowl, Brady’s fifth appearance in the title game, to the Giants.

Brady was named to his seventh Pro Bowl for the season.

4. Week 5, 2015 season: Patriots 30, Cowboys 6

With Romo and wide receiver Dez Bryant sidelined with injuries, the Cowboys proved to be easy pickings for the Patriots as they came to Arlington off an early-season bye.

The Patriots QB started the season mired in controversy over the Deflategate scandal. A four-game suspension had been handed down prior to the season, but a judge’s ruling vacated the sentence, allowing Brady to play. The Week 5 game versus Dallas would have been the final game of that suspension. (He would serve his suspension the next season.)

Brady went 20-of-27 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions; Dallas quarterback Brandon Weeden was unable to do much all day, totaling just 187 passing yards and a pick. Brady also found the end zone as a rusher, his first in nearly three years.

Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs notched their fourth straight win to start 2015, eventually getting to 10-0 before finally losing a game. They finished 12-4 and in first place in their division, but fell in the AFC championship to Peyton Manning and Denver.

The Cowboys ended 2015 with a 4-12 record.

5. Week 12, 2019 season: Patriots 13, Cowboys 9

The Patriots were once again defending Super Bowl champions as they hosted Dallas and the No.1-ranked Cowboys offense in a late November showdown. But the New England weather proved to be a formidable opponent for both squads, as steady rains, heavy winds, and cold temperatures made for a miserable afternoon in Foxborough.

Brady and the Patriots managed to weather the literal storm; Brady ended the contest just 17-of-37 for 190 yards and a single touchdown. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t fare much better; he went 19-of-33 for 212 yards.

The Cowboys had a chance to steal the game late in sloppy conditions, but a fourth-down catch by wideout Amari Cooper was overturned by replay, snuffing out the comeback bid. It was the first time all season that Dallas had been held out of the end zone.

For the Patriots, the win secured their 17th straight season with double-digit victories, setting a new league record. They finished 12-4 and as champs of the AFC East, but lost in the first round of the playoffs to Tennessee.

It would be Brady’s final time facing the Cowboys as a member of the Patriots.

6. Week 1, 2021 season: Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29

The 2021 season opener saw Brady in familiar role- as a defending Super Bowl champ- even if he was wearing a strange uniform. To start his second year in Tampa Bay, Brady and the Buccaneers hosted Dallas in a highly-anticipated matchup to kick off the regular season.

Prescott would be making his return to the field after a gruesome ankle injury the previous October. He silenced all doubters, throwing 58 times and topping 400 yards with three touchdown passes. But Brady prevailed once again, going 32-of-50 for 379 yards and four scoring throws in a thrilling battle that came down to a field goal in the final seconds before the first full NFL stadium in over a year and a half.

For Brady, it was his 100th game with over 300 passing yards. He and tight end Rob Gronkowski became the second quarterback/receiver duo to hit 100 touchdown connections together. Brady’s 300th regular-season start ended with his 49th game-winning drive, despite throwing two interceptions over the course of the night.

Big things were expected of both teams in 2021; Prescott told Brady as the game ended, “We’ll see y’all again,” already looking ahead to a playoff rematch. But the Cowboys failed to make it past their wild-card game versus San Francisco in the postseason. Tampa Bay was beaten by the Rams a week later.

Assuming Brady’s retirement is made official and actually sticks, he ends his one-of-a-kind career perfect against America’s Team.

In their six meetings, Brady went 142-of-235 (a 60.43% completion percentage) for 1,733 yards (288.8 average per-game). He threw 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions; he was sacked 15 times and compiled a 95.9 passer rating versus the Cowboys.

