Look Back ... to eligible Anniston bachelors named, 1948

Sep. 12—Sept. 12, 1948, in The Star: Around 2,500 fans hungry for a new season of high school football devoured the scene Friday night, Sept. 10, at Memorial Stadium as coach Gilbert Adams' Oxford Yellow Jackets swarmed and disabled Alexandria by a robust score of 20 to zip. The score was a surprise, because before the game the outcome was reckoned as a toss-up. For Oxford, Ray Bice, all-county left halfback, picked up more than one hundred yards running, while Earl Haynes the Jackets' newcomer at right halfback, had a fine running game of his own. Bobby Pope served as quarterback. Also this date: A contest to determine who is Anniston's "Most Eligible Bachelor" has been organized by the Anniston Pilot Club, which is soliciting votes to be cast for any of several nominees. Those men are Alan Draper, Harrell Morgan, Elbert Wilson, Joe H. Callahan, Hugh Conner, Eugene Turner, Elton Leroy Simms and Bill Hamilton. Last year's winner was Fred Merrill, who will crown a new winner Sept. 18.

Sept. 12, 1998, in The Star: The Oxford Yellow Jackets came up with a shutout win on Sept. 11 when it dominated the injury-plagued Wellborn Panthers 41-0. Oxford even played reserves the entire second half. Wellborn, for its part, was playing with a freshman quarterback, Benny Montgomery, because its starter had been suspended by coach Allen Quinn and the backup, a sophomore, was knocked out of the game in the first half.