A look back at the Eagles’ uniforms through the years

The GIF below is from Fantatics.com showing Philadelphia’s uniforms over the years.

The Eagles are preparing to unveil the long awaited Kelly Green throwback alternate uniforms to be worn several times this season.

Philadelphia released an All-Black helmet in 2022 to help appease fans, but this season and in future years, the Kelly Green look will become a fixture in the uniform combinations at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have been in business since 1933 when original team owner Bert Bell and the original head coach Lud Wray purchased the former Frankford Yellow Jackets – an American football team part of the NFL.

The Bell-Wray group paid an entry fee of $2,500 to acquire the assets of the Yellow Jackets franchise, a far cry from the $6B that Josh Harris just paid for the Commanders.

With training camp kicking off on Wednesday, and the Kelly Green jerseys set to be revealed anyday now, lets take a trip through the evolution of the Philadelphia Eagles jersey throughout their seasoned career in the NFL.

1941

1943

According to Uniwatch, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh actually merged together for a time.

1944

1944 brought on the first alternate look for the team, a white jersey, with green numbers.

1949

The Eagles moved away from leather helmets, donning the silver and a green helmet.

1958

The Eagles unveiled a green top and white bottom look.

1970

1975

1986

1998

2005

2009

2011

2014

2017

