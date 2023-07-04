A look back at the Broncos’ uniforms through the years
The Denver Broncos have had the same primary uniform design since 1997 and the same primary jersey color since 2012. Changes could be on the way soon.
Last November, the Broncos sent a poll in an email to season ticket holders asking for their opinions on the team’s uniform future. That seemed like a clear sign that Denver was doing its homework before a potential new uniform design.
A few months after that poll went out, team president Damani Leech hinted on Twitter that the team is working on a new uniform design. Nothing is imminent for a new uniform, but it seems that the process has started.
The Broncos are set to release an alternate helmet ahead of the 2023 season, and an overhauled uniform might be in store down the road.
Here is a great GIF from Fantatics showing Denver’s uniforms over the years. Below are photos highlighting the key changes and new additions to the Broncos’ uniform design since the team started playing in 1960.
1960: Yellow and Brown
Broncos vs Bills (9/18/1960) pic.twitter.com/cfuqCJmjrn
— FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) January 24, 2023
1962: Switch to Orange and Blue with a ‘Bronco’ Logo
#TBT @Broncos Blue Horse and White Horse both 1962. @MileHighReport @PhilHecken @UniWatch #Broncos pic.twitter.com/gfo6LrK9ia
— DenverBroncos QBClub (@BroncosQBClub) June 1, 2017
1967: Switch to Blue Helmet, “D” Logo
1994: Alternate Design (Throwback to Early 1960s)
#TBT: #Broncos lost to LA #Raiders 48-16 on Sept. 18, 1994, but check out those throwback uniforms!
(📷: Mike Powell/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/UVUYQ4w5RX
— Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) August 17, 2017
1997: Switch to Blue Uniform with New ‘Bronco’ Logo
2004: Alternate Orange Introduced
2012: Switch Back to Orange Primary
2012: Alternate Blue Introduced
2016: Alternate Color Rush Introduced
What’s next?
The Broncos will debut a new alternate helmet this season. This is what it could look like:
How about a white alternate helmet with the #Broncos' existing Color Rush uniform? Here's what it could look like: https://t.co/soXAEJgZMB pic.twitter.com/brNZ9wirX8
— Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) April 7, 2023
Eventually, the Broncos are expected to release new (or at least revised) uniforms. Many fans want the team to return to a throwback-style “D” logo with a modern spin, perhaps something like this:
I think we have a winner for new #Broncos uniforms, courtesy of @Mr_Boggins: https://t.co/OPLX6mswfA pic.twitter.com/2S9KB1Es5Q
— Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) February 23, 2023
Stay tuned, more uniform developments are likely on the way for the Broncos in the coming years.