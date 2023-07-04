A look back at the Broncos’ uniforms through the years

The Denver Broncos have had the same primary uniform design since 1997 and the same primary jersey color since 2012. Changes could be on the way soon.

Last November, the Broncos sent a poll in an email to season ticket holders asking for their opinions on the team’s uniform future. That seemed like a clear sign that Denver was doing its homework before a potential new uniform design.

A few months after that poll went out, team president Damani Leech hinted on Twitter that the team is working on a new uniform design. Nothing is imminent for a new uniform, but it seems that the process has started.

The Broncos are set to release an alternate helmet ahead of the 2023 season, and an overhauled uniform might be in store down the road.

Here is a great GIF from Fantatics showing Denver’s uniforms over the years. Below are photos highlighting the key changes and new additions to the Broncos’ uniform design since the team started playing in 1960.

1960: Yellow and Brown

1962: Switch to Orange and Blue with a ‘Bronco’ Logo

1967: Switch to Blue Helmet, “D” Logo

1994: Alternate Design (Throwback to Early 1960s)

1997: Switch to Blue Uniform with New ‘Bronco’ Logo

2004: Alternate Orange Introduced

2012: Switch Back to Orange Primary

2012: Alternate Blue Introduced

2016: Alternate Color Rush Introduced

What’s next?

The Broncos will debut a new alternate helmet this season. This is what it could look like:

How about a white alternate helmet with the #Broncos' existing Color Rush uniform? Here's what it could look like: https://t.co/soXAEJgZMB pic.twitter.com/brNZ9wirX8 — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) April 7, 2023

Eventually, the Broncos are expected to release new (or at least revised) uniforms. Many fans want the team to return to a throwback-style “D” logo with a modern spin, perhaps something like this:

Stay tuned, more uniform developments are likely on the way for the Broncos in the coming years.

