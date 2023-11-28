Look back at Arkansas’ offensive stats when Bobby Petrino was coach

According to reports, former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino is set to become Arkansas’ next offensive coordinator.

Nothing official had been announced as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, but reports had come from various national outlets that an agreement between the Petrino and coach was in place.

Among the number of topics it put in our heads was, unsurprisingly, Arkansas’ offense. Petrino has been known for having dynamic ones at practically all of his stops, of which there are plenty, whether as a head coach or as an offensive coordinator.

Some fans consider his time at Arkansas before, too, as the glory days of modern Razorbacks football. We’re not here to debate that one way or the other, but we do want to take a look back at his offenses when he was in Fayetteville and see just what they did.

Here they are.

Arkansas 2008 - Offensive team stats

Rushing offense: 113.5 yards per game (97th out of 119 FBS teams)

Passing offense: 259.6 yards per game (23rd)

Total offense: 373.1 yards per game (49th)

Scoring offense: 21.9 points per game (91st)

Arkansas 2008 - Offensive individual stats

Casey Dick: 205 for 357 passing, 57%, 2,586 yards, 13 TD, 14 INT

Michael Smith: 207 carries, 1,072 yards, 8 TD; 32 receptions, 298 yards, 2 TD

D.J. Williams: 61 receptions, 723 yards, 3 TD

Arkansas 2009 - Offensive team stats

Passing offense: 295.5 yards per game (10th out of 120 FBS teams)

Rushing offense: 131.8 yards per game (82nd)

Total offense: 427.3 yards per game (19th)

Scoring offense: 36.0 points per game (9th)

Arkansas 2009 - Offensive individual stats

Ryan Mallett: 225 for 403 passing, 56%, 3,624 yards, 30 TD, 7 INT

Broderick Green: 103 carries, 443 yards, 11 TD; 8 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD

Greg Childs: 48 receptions, 894 yards, 7 TD

Arkansas 2010 - Offensive team stats

Passing offense: 333.7 yards per game (4th out of 120 FBS teams)

Rushing offense: 148.9 yards per game (69th)

Total offense: 482.5 yards per game (9th)

Scoring offense: 36.5 points per game (17th)

Arkansas 2010 - Offensive individual stats

Ryan Mallett: 266 for 411 passing, 65%, 3,869 yards, 32 TD, 12 INT

Knile Davis: 204 carries, 1,322 yards, 13 TD; 19 receptions, 136 yards, 1 TD

Joe Adams: 50 receptions, 813 yards, 6 TD

Arkansas 2011 - Offensive team stats

Passing offense: 300.7 yards per game (13th out of 120 FBS teams)

Rushing offense: 137.4 yards per game (81st)

Total offense: 438.1 yards per game (29th)

Scoring offense: 36.8 points per game (15th)

Arkansas 2011 - Offensive individual stats

Tyler Wilson: 277 for 438 passing, 63%, 3,638 yards, 24 TD, 6 INT

Dennis Johnson: 106 carries, 670 yards, 3 TD; 24 receptions, 255 yards, 2 TD

Jarius Wright: 66 receptions, 1,117 yards, 12 TD

