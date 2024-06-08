Look Back ... to Alabama headed to College World Series, 1999

Jun. 7—June 7, 1949, in The Star: A classified real estate ad tells of a three-bedroom, two-bath house for sale in the Country Club district of Anniston. The brick home boasts gas heat, venetian blinds and a large landscaped lot. The asking price is $14,500 [around $190,000 in today's dollars].

June 7, 1999, in The Star: As the most celebrated University of Alabama baseball player in school history, infielder Andy Phillips will finish his career in the place where all great players hope to finish — at the College World Series. Alabama swept its Super Regional against LSU to advance to this weekend's College World Series.

Assistant Metro Editor Bill Edwards: 256-236-1551. On Twitter @bedwards_star.