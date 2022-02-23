A look at the new Auburn staff under Bryan Harsin

Following the addition of new wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, head coach Bryan Harsin has officially filled all of his vacancies ahead of spring football.

The most recent vacancy was created when Eric Kiesau moved over to quarterbacks and accepted a promotion to be the offensive coordinator. Harsin brought in a very respected wide receivers coach from the NFL level. How he is on the recruiting trail remains to be seen. Hilliard’s entire coaching career has been at the professional level.

On defense and special teams, the Tigers needed to act swiftly to replace Bert Watts’ vacancy. The special teams coordinator and edge linebackers coach left to rejoin the Denver Broncos staff. Harsin countered by promoting Roc Bellantoni into that role.

We break down the on-field new staff under Bryan Harsin for the 2022 college football season.

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin

Second-year head coach Bryan Harsin will look to improve upon his first season on the Plains that resulted in a 6-7 record. Harsin is 82-31 overall as a head coach at the FBS level over nine seasons at Auburn, Boise State, and Arkansas State.

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Eric Kiesau

Former Boise State offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau went from analyst to wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator in less than a year. He will now be tasked with developing a new quarterback and installing a new offense in year two of the Harsin era.

Running Backs: Carnell "Cadillac" Williams

Williams is heading into year four on the Plains. The former first-round pick in 2005 returned to his alma mater under Gus Malzahn in 2019.

Wide Receivers: Ike Hilliard

After a decade-plus at the NFL level. Former Florida Gator standout Ike Hilliard joins Harsin’s staff to lead the wide receivers.

Tight Ends: Brad Bedell

The former Colorado Buffalo and NFL offensive lineman Brad Bedell is back for year two with Harsin. He came over from the Boise State staff where he served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach for four seasons.

Offensive Line: Will Friend

Friend returns for his second season with Auburn after a three-year stint with Tennessee.

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Schmedding

Schmedding served as the defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach for Auburn. Following the resignation of Derek Mason, he was promoted to defensive coordinator. Schmedding also served in that role for two seasons at Boise State.

Associate head coach/Secondary: Zac Etheridge

A member of the 2010 national championship team, Etheridge returned to his alma mater in 2021. Going into his second season, he was promoted to associate head coach earlier this month.

Special Teams Coordinator/Edge Linebackers: Roc Bellantoni

With the loss of Watts to the NFL, Harsin promoted analyst Roc Bellantoni to special teams coordinator and edge linebackers coach. Prior to joining the staff as an analyst in 2021, Bellantoni served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Utah State in 2020. During the 2019 season with Washington State, he was the interim defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Defensive Line: Jimmy Brumbaugh

Another former player returned to his alma mater. Brumbaugh joins the staff after Nick Eason departed for Clemson. He was previously an analyst for the Oregon Ducks in 2021.

Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers: Christian Robinson

With Schmedding’s promotion, that left a spot open at linebackers. Robinson comes over from Florida, where he spent four years under Dan Mullen.

