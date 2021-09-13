Look at Auburn’s record on ‘College GameDay’

“College GameDay” is headed to Happy Valley.

ESPN’s pregame show will be at Auburn’s top-25 showdown with Penn State next weekend. The No. 20 Tigers and No.12 Nittany Lions will face off from Beaver Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, with the game airing on ABC.

The game will be both teams’ 23rd appearance on the broadcast. Penn State’s most recent appearance was last season when it hosted Ohio State on Halloween. Auburn’s last appearance was the 2020 Iron Bowl.

Both programs have a losing record when “College GameDay” is in town. Penn State is 8-14 and Auburn is 10-12. Auburn has a 1-6 record when opponents host GameDay and has not won since it beat Tennessee 34-10 on Oct. 2, 2004.

Here is a look at every one of Auburn’s past appearances on GameDay.

1994

No. 6 Auburn fell to No. 4 Alabama 21-14 in Birmingham in the Tigers' first appearance on "College GameDay."

1995

No. 21 Auburn picked up its first win on "College GameDay," 31-27 over No. 17 Alabama on their first time hosting the show.

1996

Auburn fell just short against No.15 Alabama, losing 24-23.

1997

No. 6 Auburn lost its first "College GameDay" appearance that did not come against Alabama, falling 24-10 to No. 7 Florida.

2004

Auburn appeared on "College GameDay" three times in 2004 and came out on top every time, beating Tennessee 34-10, Georgia 24-6 and Tennessee 38-28 in the SEC Championship game.

2006

No. 11 Auburn upset No. 2 Florida in Jordan-Hare 27-17.

2008

Auburn lost both of their "College GameDay" appearances in 2008, losing 26-21 to LSU and 14-13 to Vanderbilt.

2010

Auburn went 2-0 in its "College GameDay" appearances on its way to winning the BCS national title, its first championship since 1957, beating Clemson 27-24 and Oregon 22-19 in the BCS title game.

2011

Alabama cruised to a 42-14 win over Auburn in the Tigers only "College GameDay" appearance that year.

2013

Auburn went 1-1 on "College GameDay" during the 2013 season, beating Alabama 34-28 in the Kick Six before losing to Florida State 34-31 in the BCS title game.

2014

Auburn lost both of its "College GameDay" appearances in 2014, losing to Mississippi State 38-23 and Alabama 55-44.

2017

Auburn snapped a three-game losing streak on "College GameDay" appearances with a 26-14 win over Alabama.

2019

Auburn went 1-1 on "College GameDay" in 2019, opening its season with a 27-21 win over Oregon before losing to Florida 24-13.

2020

In what was one of Auburn’s worst years on "College GameDay," Auburn lost to Georgia 27-6 and Alabama 42-13. Neither game felt that close.

