A look at Auburn’s KenPom ranking after defeat of Ole Miss

Auburn improved its’ NCAA Tournament odds by defeating Ole Miss in a close game, 78-74, at Neville Arena on Wednesday.

The Tigers needed the win, as they entered the game losers of four of their last six games. The victory was also important in the name of momentum, as Auburn will need to play their best basketball against a tough upcoming slate of Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee, with the first two games of the slate taking place on the road.

How did Auburn’s win over Ole Miss affect their place in the KenPom rankings? The Tigers remain in the top-25 in two categories while staying a top-100 team in other slots.

Here’s a look at where Auburn stacks up in the latest KenPom rankings.

Overall Ranking: No. 22

The Tigers remain in the top-25 following a four-point win over Ole Miss on Wednesday. Auburn is the fourth-highest rated SEC team in the latest update, trailing Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 67

Auburn checks in at No. 67 in adjusted offensive efficiency. According to KenPom data, the Tigers offense is projected to score 111.2 points per 100 possessions. Gonzaga has the best adjusted offensive efficiency ranking, as they are projected to score 122.0 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 15

The Tigers remain one of the best defensive teams in the country by checking in at No. 15. According to KenPom, Auburn is forecasted to allow 93.2 points to their opponents per 100 possessions. Tennessee is the nation’s best team in adjusted defensive efficiency as their opponents are projected to score 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Tempo: No. 155

Auburn is expected to create 68.1 possessions per game, which puts them at middle-of-the-pack in the NCAA. In Wednesday’s win over Ole Miss, Auburn had the ball 67 times, and scored on 35 of those possessions. Long Beach State creates the most offensive opportunities in the country by posting 73.5 possessions per 40 minute contest.

Strength of Schedule: No. 42

Auburn’s strength of schedule remains in the top-50 following Wednesday’s win, and is expected to become more challenging as the Tigers close the regular season with games at Kentucky, at Alabama, and vs. Tennessee, all three teams are ranked in the KenPom top-35. Auburn’s opponents rank No. 49 in adjusted offensive efficiency, and No. 38 in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas has the toughest schedule in the nation while St. Francis (NY) has the easiest.

Kentucky ranking: No. 32

Kentucky defeated Florida on Wednesday, 82-74 in Gainesville. The Wildcats have now won three-straight games ahead of Saturday’s game with Auburn at Rupp Arena. Here’s a look at where Kentucky ranks in the KenPom following Wednesday’s action.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire