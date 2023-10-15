LOOK: Arthur Smith gets frustrated with Ridder following INT

The Atlanta Falcons were in position to pull off another fourth-quarter comeback against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but the offense crumbled in crunch time.

Trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a red-zone interception that his head coach was not happy about.

Arthur Smith could be spotted on the sideline telling Ridder to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone.

Arthur Smith “just throw it out of the f*&!%ing endzone” pic.twitter.com/hDsWnyWtRg — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 15, 2023

After the game, Smith was also asked about his questionable decision to go for two points when the team trailed by eight in the fourth quarter. Smith said going for two in those situations is something the team has done in the past, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith said the decision to go for two down by 14 was because "we did it in LA… Did it in Tampa last year." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 15, 2023

The Falcons are now 3-3 on the season, and they’ll have a tough test coming up in Week 7 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire