A look around the Bartlesville area from Week 1 of high school football

Following is a look at some of the Friday night highlights for Bartlesville-area high school football teams.

DEWEY 15, NOWATA 12

It appeared as if Nowata would break its seven-year losing streak against Dewey. But, the Bulldoggers scored 15 unanswered points in the final three quarters. … Zaiden Masters scored both of Dewey's touchdowns — on a 61-yard hook-up with passer Bryce Sickler and a 27-yard reception from Ryder Muninger. … Evan Propper bulled in for the winning 2-point conversion. … Gavin Lynch sparkled on defense, including sacking the QB. … Haden Becker made a win-saving interception late. COACH'S COMMENT: "The defense really bowed their necks for the final three quarters. … We hung in there. We had a lot of young guys starting." (Ryan Richardson).

Dewey High School's Caleb Whitson carries the ball during Friday's season-opening win against Nowata High School, in Dewey, on Sept. 1, 2023.

HASKELL 20, CANEY VALLEY 12

Soooo close. An interception helped Haskell seal the win. … Cooper Fogle was everywhere for Caney Valley. He hauled in a pass for a 65-yard TD play, intercepted the ball and recorded at least 20 tackles. … Noah Mitchell threw two TD passes for Caney Valley, the 65-yarder with Fogle and a 66-yarder with Jeff Childress. … Cash Williams excelled on 'D' for Caney Valley, including 2 sacks. … QB Mitchell grew up quite a bit in his 2nd start, CV head coach Stephen Mitchell said. … The offensive line protected Mitchell well. COACH'S COMMENT: "The coaching staff did a great job of getting them ready (after an 82-0 loss the week before). The kids responded really well. We're just really proud of their effort." (Stephen Mitchell)

Copan High School's Shooter Brewington, right, advances the ball while Logan Guess seals off the inside during practice in August 2023.

WELCH 28, COPAN 26

What a heartbreaker. A Copan player was just three yards shy of the end zone and slipped and fell as time ran out. It was a bittersweet result. Last year Welch crushed Copan, 56-6, and on Friday, Copan came within a stumble of an amazing one-year turnaround. … Copan started its last drive with 18 seconds left. … Weston O'Rourke had a kickoff return (for the 2nd game in a row) for Copan. … Teegan Caron made some big plays at receiver despite playing with possible hand injury. … Copan dropped two potential TD passes. COACH'S COMMENT: "This was probably the toughest game I've been a part of as a coach and heartbreaking. All your emotions are up when you see him break free and headed for a touchdown and then he slips and your emotions fall." (Marshall Foreman).

WEBBERS FALLS 56, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 27

WCS had to learn to endure life without starting QB Ty Cloud, who currently is on injured reserve. … Webbers Falls bolted to a 42-0 lead before the Mustangs got on the board on a 9-yard touchdown pass play from Kael Siemers to Carson Tenison. … This was the first time since 2021 that WCS didn’t score at least 50 points in a regular season game. … Siemers also threw a 19-yard scoring strike to Tennison and ran for two other TDs. … Isaac Valdez kicked 3 XP’s for WCS. … Siemers finished with 163 yards passing and two interceptions and ran for 98 yards. COACH’S COMMENT: “We did some things once everybody calmed down a little bit. We had people in new positions they aren’t used to. … We didn’t execute well offensively. Once he (Siemers) got a little more comfortable and settled in at quarterback he did all right.” (Curt Cloud)

Wesleyan Christian football, injury Wesleyan Christian School football will be without starting QB to open year

BARNSDALL 52, FOYIL 7

Barnsdall's Easton Malone made a deep impact with minimum opportunity. He rumbled for 141 yards and three TDs on just 5 carries. … Freshmen Tripp Barbe and Haydon Collins played like veterans, Barbe with 53 yards and a two-pointer on 7 carries, and Collins with six tackles. … Henry Easley (6-4, 270) loomed large with six tackles — five for loss. … Barnsdall (2-0) has averaged 63 points, 550 yards and 8 TDs rushing per game. … Mason Clark and John Pease have combined for 22 pancake blocks. COACH'S COMMENT: "I was definitely pleased with our offensive and defensive play." (Kylee Sweeney)

CANEY VALLEY (Kan.) 50, ERIE (Kan.) 6

Jackson Griffin ran for 136 yards and 3 TDs to energize the Caney Valley offense. … CVHS started strong on a 72-yard opening kickoff return by Traxcyn Garton. Garton also ran for a score and caught a TD pass from Garrett Watson. … Watson found Ben Matthews for a two-point play. … Tanner Hobson scored a TD and a 2-pter and Huck Seger tallied a 2-pter. … CV's defense held Erie's running game to minus-23 yards. COACH'S COMMENT: "Our team camaraderie is really good right now. … We work together. This team has got a lot of room to grow. We're going to have to get better and fast." (Criss Davis)

PAWHUSKA 54, CASHION 6

Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy admitted the Huskies took great delight in beating Cashion, which had eliminated Pawhuska from the state semifinals in 2020 and 2021. Traven Richardson scored 4 TDs in this year's meeting. … Pawhuska QBs Canyon Hindman and Deacon Hendren both impressed Hennesy. … Pawhuska LB Noah Willson was all over the field making tackles and Lane Kyler excelled at cornerback. COACH'S COMMENTS: "There's no doubt there's a revenge factor. These kids were freshmen when we lost to them. … Both quarterbacks threw the ball well." (Matt Hennesy)

Pawhuska, football, playoff report Huskies' spectacular golden chase ends just shy of state title game in 7-6 loss to Cashion in 2021

WYANDOTTE 32, OKLAHOMA UNION 29

OUHS coach Steve Trammell wasn't looking for a moral victory. But, that's what the Cougars had to settle for despite their strong competitive effort. OUHS QB Conner Pierce ran for 2 TDS and a two-point scored and passed to Caleb Cook and Grant Reeves for a TD pass apiece. OUHS missed a field goal. … OUHS turned the ball over three times in crucial spots, twice inside the 20. COACH'S COMMENTS: "We're a very good football team that played a very, very bad game. With our district schedule, we really needed an early victory. … I really believe they (this year's team) could do well." (Steve Trammell)

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: A look around Bartlesville area from Week 1 of high school football