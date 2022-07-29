A look at Arkansas’ top position battle ahead of 2022 season

Arkansas football returns three solid running backs, an experienced line, and one of the nation’s most dynamic quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson for the 2022 season.

There should be no questions surrounding Arkansas’s offense heading into the season, right? Well, there is one.

Who will carry the load in the receiving corps?

Arkansas should be taken care of in every other aspect on offense, but the big question this season will be, who will replace treylon burks?

Burks was relied on heavily last season, as he reeled in 66 catches for 1,104 yards, which was 42 more catches and 767 yards more than the next receiver in line.

247Sports listed Arkansas’ Wide Receiver question on their list of the SEC’s top 11 battles heading into fall camp. While describing Arkansas’ battle, Riley Gates metioned several candidates that could become Jefferson’s key target this season:

Treylon Burks was one of the most explosive wide receivers in college football last year and replacing his 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns will be no easy task. Warren Thompson has experience in the system with 304 yards and two scores last year and Ketron Jackson could step in as well. But Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood is where most of the eyes are after spending three years at Oklahoma. Haselwood comes off a career-best 399 yards and six touchdowns at Oklahoma in 2021.

Arkansas Football is set to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium.

List

College Football News predicts Arkansas' win-loss record for 2022

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire