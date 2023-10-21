Look: Arkansas football's go-ahead scoop-and-score negated by Mississippi State false start

Arkansas football was poised to take a late fourth-quarter lead over Mississippi State on Saturday, but an unlucky situation gave the Razorbacks false hope in Week 8 of the college football season.

Mississippi State fumbled to Arkansas on fourth-and-1 at Razorback Stadium. The ball kicked around on the turf before defensive back Alfahiym Walcott scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown.

Or so he thought.

Officials ruled MSU committed a false start, negating the scoop-and-score touchdown in the Bulldogs' 7-3 win over the Razorbacks. The officials were trying to blow the play dead during the action, but it wasn't noticed until Walcott hit the end zone.

Arkansas and Mississippi State’s seasons summed up in one play pic.twitter.com/hkByPkpq4f — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) October 21, 2023

The Razorbacks trailed 7-3 at the time of the play opposite MSU backup quarterback, Mike Wright, who had attempted only 12 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

