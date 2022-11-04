A look at Arkansas football’s future nonconference opponents

Much has been made about the difficulty of the Arkansas football team’s nonconference schedule. Coach Sam Pittman has even broached the topic voluntarily.

The good news is that 2022 is the last year Arkansas will have to run such a gauntlet.

The Razorbacks host Liberty on Saturday in their last nonconference game of the season. The Flames are, like Cincinnati and Brigham Young before, the third ranked team on Arkansas’ out-of-SEC slate. The other team the Hogs played was Missouri State, coached by former head man Bobby Petrino.

Such a Top-25 run shouldn’t be an issue most years going forward. Arkansas has its hands full enough during conference play. Winning SEC games would be enough to give the Razorbacks a chance at a national championship, so the need for a tough nonconference schedule is a bit of overkill.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who the Hogs will have in future years.

Western Carolina at Arkansas - September 2, 2023

Wofford hosted Western Carolina University (WCU) in college football at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg on Oct. 30, 2021. Wofford’s Irvin Mulligan (34) fights WCU’s Andreas Keaton (21) on a play. Wofford falls to WCU’s 41- 21.

Kent State at Arkansas - September 9, 2023

Kent State offensive lineman Sam Allan and Kent State wide receiver Isaac Vance hold the Wagon Wheel with the rest of their team while singing the Kent State Alma Mater after the Golden Flashes defeated the University of Akron Zips 33-27 Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Kent State’s Dix Stadium.

BYU at Arkansas - September 16, 2023

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Florida International at Arkansas - November 18, 2023

FIU running back Kejon Jones, 20, middle, tries to make his way to the outside during an NCAA football game between Western Kentucky University and Florida International University on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU beat FIU 73-0. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas - August 31, 2024

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khari Johnson (19) attempts to block a field goal by Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions kicker Zack Piwniczka (61) during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 45-3. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas at Oklahoma State - September 7, 2024

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) scrambles against the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama-Birmingham at Arkansas - September 14, 2024

Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; UAB Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins (9) runs the ball against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the fourth quarter at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas - November 23, 2024

Sep 17, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) runs down Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marquis Crosby (33) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri State at Arkansas - August 30, 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Head Coach Bobby Petrino of the Missouri State Bears walks onto the field before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas State at Arkansas - September 6, 2025

MONTGOMERY, AL – DECEMBER 21: Wide receiver Omar Bayless #7 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of their game against the FIU Golden Panthers in the Camellia Bowl at the Crampton Bowl on December 21, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Arkansas at Memphis - September 20, 2025

Notre Dame at Arkansas - September 27, 2025

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Syracuse Orange with running back Chris Tyree (25) and offensive lineman Blake Fisher (54) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas at Utah - September 12, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 25 : Cam Rising #7 of the Utah Utes throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Washington State Cougars September 25, 2021 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Memphis at Arkansas - September 19, 2026

Memphis Tigers defensive back Trevor Hardy (21) points up at the fan section after winning a Memphis Tigers game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Memphis defeated Arkansas State 44-32.

Tulsa at Arkansas - November 21, 2026

Oct 1, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (1) during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Cincinnati won 31-21. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas at Tulsa - September 4, 2027

Oct 1, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (1) during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Cincinnati won 31-21. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State at Arkansas - September 11, 2027

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to pass against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis at Arkansas - September 9, 2028

Memphis Tigers defensive back Trevor Hardy (21) points up at the fan section after winning a Memphis Tigers game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Memphis defeated Arkansas State 44-32.

Arkansas at Notre Dame - September 16, 2028

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) finds a hole in the Syracuse Orange defense in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tulsa at Arkansas - September 1, 2029

Oct 1, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Jaise Oliver (25) celebrates along with defensive lineman Jayden Simon (90) after Oliver’s interception during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Cincinnati won 31-21. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Utah at Arkansas - September 15, 2029

Sep 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas at Texas Tech - September 14, 2030

Texas Tech’s head football coach Joey McGuire walks off the field at the game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech at Arkansas - September 13, 2031

Texas Tech’s tight end Henry Teeter (43) scores a touchdown against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State - September 18, 2032

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass against Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Nate Matlack (97) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State at Arkansas - September 10, 2033

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy leaves the field following a loss to the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

