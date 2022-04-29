A look at Arkansas’ First Round picks since 2004
treylon burks became the 24th first-round pick in Arkansas football history during the 2022 NFL Draft, when he was taken 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans, following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that involved wide receiver, AJ Brown.
Since the turn of the millennium, Arkansas has had eight players selected in the first round. Burks was the first Razorback taken in the first round since Frank Ragnow was selected 20th overall by the Detroit Lions in 2018. Ragnow was the only former Razorback to be taken in the first round during the 2010s.
Who are the eight Razorbacks taken in the first round since 2004? Let’s explore.
Treylon Burks
Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Years at Arkansas: 2019-2021
Year Drafted: 2022
Pick: 18th
Team: Tennessee Titans
Frank Ragnow
Sep 27, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks center Frank Ragnow (72) in action against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years at Arkansas: 2014-2017
Year Drafted: 2018
Pick: 20th
Team: Detroit Lions
Darren McFadden
Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Darren McFadden (5) carries against the LSU Tigers in overtime at Tiger Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 50-48 in triple overtime. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer
Years at Arkansas: 2005-07
Year Drafted: 2008
Pick: 4th
Team: Oakland Raiders
Felix Jones
Arkansas tailback Felix Jones (25) sprints past Mississippi defensive back Kendrick Lewis (1) for a first quarter touchdown during their college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2007 in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Years at Arkansas: 2005-07
Year Drafted: 2008
Pick: 22nd
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Jamaal Anderson
Jan 1, 2007, Orlando, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback (7) John Stocco passes under pressure from Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end (92) Jamaal Anderson in the first half at Citrus Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Bob Donnan
Years at Arkansas: 2005-06
Year Drafted: 2007
Pick: 8th
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Matt Jones
Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones moves around the defense of Texas’s Rodrique Wright during the fourth quarter in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2003. Arkansas beat Texas 38-28. (AP Photo/Deborah Cannon)
Years at Arkansas: 2001-04
Year Drafted: 2005
Pick: 21st
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Ahmad Carroll
ATLANTA – DECEMBER 7: Split end Fred Gibson #82 of the University of Georgia Bulldogs catches the ball while defended by cornerback Ahmad Carroll #8 of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 7, 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 30-3. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Years at Arkansas: 2001-03
Year Drafted: 2004
Pick: 25th
Team: Green Bay Packers
Shawn Andrews
** FILE ** Arkansas offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, center, takes a handoff from quarterback Matt Jones (9) against Mississippi State in Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 22, 2003. Andrews, who lined up as a running back, scored on the play. Andrews is expected to be taken early in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)
Years at Arkansas: 2002-03
Year Drafted: 2004
Pick: 16th
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
