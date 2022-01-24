LOOK. Appalachian State uses perfect tweet to troll Michigan, even after all these years.

Some moments will never die, especially ones that you can always use as a trump card against one of the most well-known college football programs.

I remember it well because the Big Ten Network had just launched in 2007, and there was what was supposed to be a non-descript game between Michigan and Division I-AA FCS opponent, Appalachian State. The game — as you are fully aware — turned into an all-time upset of all-time upsets.

It will forever be the … “yeah but you lost to App State,” zinger from Ohio State fans because the Mountaineers found a way to win a back and forth affair when it blocked a game-winning field goal attempt by the Maize and very, very Blue.

But, it will forever live in glory for Appalachian State as well, even to this day. And when we say even to this day, the Mountaineers just picked a moment to perfectly and very slyly troll Michigan again.

It all came from an original tweet from Delta Air Lines that simply read “Name a city that changed your life.” App State Football’s official Twitter account only needed three words to dunk on Michigan again.

Ann Arbor, Michigan https://t.co/LTv3ThVbtK — App State Football (@AppState_FB) January 22, 2022

As an Ohio State fan, you love to see it. As Michigan fans bask in the glow of their glory for beating the Buckeyes once in the last decade, the loss to App State back in 2007 is the gift that keeps on giving.

