LOOK: Antonio Gibson waves at defender as he jogs in for 2nd TD of the day

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

It’s starting to seem like Washington running back Antonio Gibson could really shine on the big stage, doesn’t it?

He’s had a standout game on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for two touchdowns through three and a half quarters, his second of which put Washington up by double digits. He did it in style too, waving to a defender as he turned the corner and jogged into the endzone.

The play was the first for Washington after a preposterous fake punt from the Cowboys gave them the ball inside the 25-yard-line. Dallas had a 4th and 10 deep in their own territory and attempted a reverse on the punt that was blown up immediately.

It all led to Gibson waving goodbye while looking in the rearview mirror; something we unequivocally love to see.

