LOOK: Anthony Miller makes one-handed catch in Hall of Fame Game warmup
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller may not be playing in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Baltimore Ravens, but he did give fans in attendance a treat when he made an acrobatic one-handed catch in pregame warmups.
Check it out:
.@AnthonyMiller_3 out here warmin' up one hand at a time. #CHIvsBAL pic.twitter.com/vXdKlg6RU2
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 2, 2018
Miller has been a star of Bears training camp and is expected to have a huge role in his first season. He's battling the likes of Taylor Gabriel and Kevin White for reps opposite Allen Robinson, but Matt Nagy's offense should find a way to maximize the strengths of all three.
The Bears traded back into the second round of April's NFL draft to secure Miller, who enjoyed a phenomenal collegiate career at Memphis. He amassed 3,590 yards and 38 touchdowns over three seasons of action.