Look: Andrew Whitworth working with Micah Parsons on pass-rush technique

Andrew Whitworth hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season, opting to retire after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s taken on a role as a broadcaster with Amazon Prime, but he looks like he could still play in the NFL right now at the age of 41.

He was spotted working out with Cowboys star Micah Parsons, helping him out with his pass-rush moves as Parsons transitions to a full-time role as a defensive end in Dallas. Kevin Gray Jr. clipped a video from Tim Riley on Instagram, which shows Parsons working against Whitworth in a pass-rush drill.

Cowboys Micah Parsons working with former Rams SB Champion & current @NFLonPrime analyst Andrew Whitworth on those pass rush skills 👀 #DallasCowboys (🎥: timrileytraining IG) pic.twitter.com/zOZZZFxprA — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 11, 2023

Parsons took to Twitter on Friday to thank Whitworth for his time and help, giving him a big shoutout. He thanked Whitworth for helping him “grow as a player,” learning from the Super Bowl champion of the Rams.

Big shout to the big buy @AndrewWhitworth for taking out the time in his week to help me grow as an player! We will only grow from those who have accomplished what we seek! #Legend pic.twitter.com/9YWMNNOM1D — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

The Rams have to face the Cowboys in Week 8 this season so hopefully Whitworth didn’t help Parsons too much. Otherwise, he could give Los Angeles’ offensive line fits in Dallas this year.

More Latest Rams news!

Rams were handed a brutal scheduling quirk in 2023 Rams' 5 biggest games on the 2023 schedule Sean McVay loves that the Rams will start season vs. 3 playoff teams from 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire