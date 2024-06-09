Look: Andrew Whitworth, Rams O-line all went out to dinner together

Andrew Whitworth has been enjoying retirement since hanging up his cleats after the 2021 season, spending the last couple of years broadcasting, doing commercials and playing golf. Though he’s no longer suiting up on Sundays, he’s remained close to the organization he helped win a Super Bowl two years ago.

Whitworth has attended practices and stayed close to several players still on the team, which is awesome to see. Being a former offensive lineman, it’s only fitting that he’d hang out with that group.

Recently, he and the Rams’ O-line all had dinner together at Craig’s in Los Angeles, reconnecting with some of the guys he played with – including Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom.

Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson were also in the photo at the restaurant.

