Look: Amarius Mims impressed in first Bengals practice highlights

New Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton wasn’t the only rookie impressing at practices late last week.

First-rounder Amarius Mims was putting on a show of his own, too.

Mims isn’t going to impress by running quick routes and making flashy catches. But the 6’8″, 340-tackle still flashed in practice footage with some uncanny footwork for a player his size while putting in work with offensive line coach Frank Pollack and others.

For now, fans know that one of the knocks on Mims’ draft stock was the fact he only started eight games. But some of this varied practice footage shows the impressive skill and technique that could quickly make Mims the long-term starter at right tackle:

Here's 30 seconds of Frank Pollack working with #Bengals first round behemoth Amarius Mims today. So much burst and quick feet for a man his size. pic.twitter.com/zQRQnecP8r — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 10, 2024

Five observations from #Bengals rookie camp:

1. Amarius Mims has great feet for a 6’8, 340 pound behemoth.

Also, behemoth is a great word. pic.twitter.com/cfeOuXIOYs — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire