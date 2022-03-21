Here’s a look at Allen Robinson in a Rams uniform with his new jersey number

Allen Robinson officially became a member of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday after signing his three-year contract. And after putting pen to paper, he got acclimated in Los Angeles with his new team.

One of the first steps he took was picking a jersey number. He previously wore No. 15 with the Jaguars and 12 with the Bears, but those numbers are currently taken by Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson. So Robinson is going the route many receivers have: single-digits.

The Rams revealed on Twitter that Robinson will wear No. 1, which was worn by DeSean Jackson last season.

They also shared a first look at Robinson in a Rams uniform on game day – albeit, a Photoshopped picture, of course. He looks good in royal and yellow, and will look great in the Rams offense for the next few years.

Robinson replaces Robert Woods as the Rams’ No. 2 receiver, lining up alongside Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. With a quarterback as good as Matthew Stafford, it’s reasonable to think all three players could go over 1,000 yards receiving.