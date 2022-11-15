LOOK: Alex Smith picked the Commanders to win

The ESPN Monday Night Countdown crew made their picks ahead of the Monday Night game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

To no one’s surprise, the entire crew picked the then-unbeaten Eagles except for one.

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith picked the Commanders to end the Eagles’ unbeaten streak.

Here’s proof.

Alex Smith tried to tell everyone on Countdown 😭 pic.twitter.com/le3gY3Sp4H — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 15, 2022

Before the game, Smith was spotted on the field talking to and hugging Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The pair were teammates toward the end of Smith’s final season in Washington in 2020.

Smith will forever be beloved by Washington fans for his courageous comeback back in 2020. Smith isn’t above criticizing his former team either. Earlier this season, Smith criticized head coach Ron Rivera for his comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

Smith isn’t the only former Washington quarterback on the ESPN set. Robert Griffin III picked the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire