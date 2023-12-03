Look: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton trolls Georgia fans after win in SEC championship game
Alabama reciever Jermaine Burton hasn't been afraid to mix it up with opposing players and fans throughout his two-year stint with the Crimson Tide (sometimes, to his detriment).
But on Saturday, for the first time of his college football career, the Alabama receiver got to take aim at a particular fan group: that of the Georgia Bulldogs, where he transferred from ahead of the 2022 college football season. Burton was a member of the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship-winning Bulldogs, which beat Alabama in the title game.
Alabama and Georgia's paths never crossed in 2022 as the Crimson Tide fell to 11-2 while the Bulldogs went 15-0 and won the CFP championship. So Burton, naturally, didn't pass up the opportunity to troll the Bulldogs fans after Alabama's 27-24 victory:
Former UGA WR Jermaine Burton was trolling the Georgia student section after the game 😬
(via @BAndrewsSports) pic.twitter.com/SWBKVc4CHF
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 3, 2023
Adding to Burton's likely schadenfreude, he had one of Jalen Milroe's two touchdown passes, a 15-yard connection that gave the Crimson Tide a 17-7 lead with 48 seconds left in the first half. It was one of only two catches he had for 28 total yards.
Jermaine Burton doing it against his former team. @AlabamaFTBL extends the lead. pic.twitter.com/9uZzz1O73Z
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2023
Of course, Burton transferred from Georgia after 2021 ostensibly to become a bigger part of a passing game. Though he had marginally better stats in 2022, he has 35 catches for 777 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns; the latter two statistics lead all Crimson Tide receivers.
The question now is whether Burton can replicate at Alabama what he was able to at Georgia: win a College Football Playoff national championship. The Crimson Tide made a statement against the Bulldogs, but likely would like some help from Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State in the ACC championship game.
