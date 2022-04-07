A look at Alabama’s all-time winningest head coaches
When you think of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, usually two head coaches come to mind. Of course, you start with the legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban. Both were and are viewed as the best college football coaches of all time.
Combined the duo have over 400 career wins and 27 bowl game victories. Not to mention they have won 12 national championships as the head coach at Alabama. Overall, Saban has one more championship, which he won in 2003 with the LSU Tigers. These two men account for 12 of the school’s 18 national championships.
Alabama’s rich history goes beyond Bryant and Saban, in all they have five coaches with an 80% winning percentage with at least seven years on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the all-time rankings for head coaches in their illustrious history.
Jennings Whitworth (1955-57)
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: 0.167
Record: 4-24-2
Bowl Record: 0-0
Guy Lowman (1910)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .500
Record: 4-4
Bowl Record: 0-0
Eli Abbott (1902)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Winning Percentage: .500
Record: 4-4
Bowl Record: 0-0
Mike DuBose (1997-2000)
(AP Photo/Dave Martin
Winning Percentage: .511
Record: 24-23
Bowl Record: 0-2
Mike Shula (2003-06)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .531
Record: 26-23
Bowl Record: 1-1
W.B. Blount (1903-04)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .588
Record: 10-7
Bowl Record: 0-0
Jack Leavenworth (1905)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .600
Record: 6-4
Bowl Record: 0-0
Tubby Graves (1911-14)
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .625
Record: 21-12-3
Bowl Record: 0-0
Red Drew (1947-1954)
Former Alabama coach Harold “Red” Drew, Bart Starr and former Lanier High School coach Bill Moseley during a dinner at the Whitley Hotel in Montomgery, Ala. on January 17, 1962.
Montgomery Advertiser File
Winning Percentage: .646
Record: 54-28-7
Bowl Record: 1-2
Ray Perkins (1983-86)
AP Photo
Winning Percentage: .677
Record: 32-15-1
Bowl Record: 3-0
Dennis Franchione (2001-02)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Winning Percentage: .680
Record: 17-8
Bowl Record: 1-0
Thomas Kelley (1915-17)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .700
Record: 17-7-1
Bowl Record: 0-0
Bill Curry (1987-89)
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .722
Record: 26-10
Bowl Record: 1-2
Xen Scott (1919-22)
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .744
Record: 29-9-3
Bowl Record: 0-0
J.W.H. Pollard (1906-09)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Winning Percentage: .783
Record: 21-4-5
Bowl Record: 0-0
Gene Stallings (1990-96)
AP Photo/staff
Winning Percentage: .810
Record: 70-16-1
Bowl Record: 5-1
Frank Thomas (1931-46)
Joe Kilgrow, alternate captain of the University of Alabama football team, left, is pictured with coach Frank Thomas and Captain Leroy Monsky in Washington, Nov. 30, 1937. (AP Photo)
Winning Percentage: .812
Record: 115-24-7
Bowl Record: 4-2
Wallace Wade (1923-30)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .812
Record: 61-13-3
Bowl Record: 2-0-1
Paul "Bear" Bryant
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .824
Record: 232-46-9
Bowl Record: 12-10-2
Nick Saban
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Winning Percentage: .880
Record: 183-25
Bowl Record: 15-6
