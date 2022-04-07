A look at Alabama’s all-time winningest head coaches

When you think of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, usually two head coaches come to mind. Of course, you start with the legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban. Both were and are viewed as the best college football coaches of all time.

Combined the duo have over 400 career wins and 27 bowl game victories. Not to mention they have won 12 national championships as the head coach at Alabama. Overall, Saban has one more championship, which he won in 2003 with the LSU Tigers. These two men account for 12 of the school’s 18 national championships.

Alabama’s rich history goes beyond Bryant and Saban, in all they have five coaches with an 80% winning percentage with at least seven years on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the all-time rankings for head coaches in their illustrious history.

Jennings Whitworth (1955-57)

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: 0.167

Record: 4-24-2

Bowl Record: 0-0

Guy Lowman (1910)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .500

Record: 4-4

Bowl Record: 0-0

Eli Abbott (1902)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Winning Percentage: .500

Record: 4-4

Bowl Record: 0-0

Mike DuBose (1997-2000)

(AP Photo/Dave Martin

Winning Percentage: .511

Record: 24-23

Bowl Record: 0-2

Mike Shula (2003-06)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .531

Record: 26-23

Bowl Record: 1-1

W.B. Blount (1903-04)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .588

Record: 10-7

Bowl Record: 0-0

Jack Leavenworth (1905)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .600

Record: 6-4

Bowl Record: 0-0

Tubby Graves (1911-14)

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .625

Record: 21-12-3

Bowl Record: 0-0

Red Drew (1947-1954)

Former Alabama coach Harold “Red” Drew, Bart Starr and former Lanier High School coach Bill Moseley during a dinner at the Whitley Hotel in Montomgery, Ala. on January 17, 1962.

Montgomery Advertiser File

Winning Percentage: .646

Record: 54-28-7

Bowl Record: 1-2

Ray Perkins (1983-86)

AP Photo

Winning Percentage: .677

Record: 32-15-1

Bowl Record: 3-0

Dennis Franchione (2001-02)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Winning Percentage: .680

Record: 17-8

Bowl Record: 1-0

Thomas Kelley (1915-17)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .700

Record: 17-7-1

Bowl Record: 0-0

Bill Curry (1987-89)

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .722

Record: 26-10

Bowl Record: 1-2

Xen Scott (1919-22)

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .744

Record: 29-9-3

Bowl Record: 0-0

J.W.H. Pollard (1906-09)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Winning Percentage: .783

Record: 21-4-5

Bowl Record: 0-0

Gene Stallings (1990-96)

AP Photo/staff

Winning Percentage: .810

Record: 70-16-1

Bowl Record: 5-1

Frank Thomas (1931-46)

Joe Kilgrow, alternate captain of the University of Alabama football team, left, is pictured with coach Frank Thomas and Captain Leroy Monsky in Washington, Nov. 30, 1937. (AP Photo)

Winning Percentage: .812

Record: 115-24-7

Bowl Record: 4-2

Wallace Wade (1923-30)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .812

Record: 61-13-3

Bowl Record: 2-0-1

Paul "Bear" Bryant

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .824

Record: 232-46-9

Bowl Record: 12-10-2

Nick Saban

Nick Saban

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .880

Record: 183-25

Bowl Record: 15-6

