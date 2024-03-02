Look: Alabama student sinks $19K halfcourt shot on 'College GameDay,' celebrates with crane kick

Twenty seconds, $19,000 on the line. One half-court shot. A hard task for some, unless your name is Ayvion Cooley.

The Alabama student hit a buzzer-beating half-court shot at the end of ESPN's "College Gameday" episode inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday ahead of a pivotal SEC matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tennessee.

Per the broadcast, he is just the third student to sink the half-court shot all season.

Avyion Cooley with the half-court shot at the last second for $19K 😱 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/rFnjITsdQ2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 2, 2024

REQUIRED READING: Alabama basketball to break out retro uniforms again for pivotal SEC game vs. Tennessee

After sinking the shot, Cooley busted out the "Karate Kid" crane kick as he jumped on the scorers' table (one of Alabama football's signature touchdown celebrations from the 2021 season).

This dude just hit a buzzer beater half court shot for $19k on ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ pic.twitter.com/6tOPwLA4iN — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 2, 2024

When asked by ESPN's Rece Davis what he is going to do with the $19,000 Cooley said, "I have no clue honestly."

The Tide (20-8, 12-3 SEC) will take on SEC rival No. 4 Tennessee at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. With a win, Nate Oats' squad can clinch the SEC regular season championship title.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Look: Alabama student sinks $19K halfcourt shot on 'College GameDay'