Look: Alabama QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young share long hug after Dolphins-Panthers game

Former Alabama football quarterback Tua Tagovailoa understands rookie growing pains in the NFL. And on Sunday, he appeared to give some advice to Bryce Young, another Crimson Tide quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the draft.

Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (5-1) beat Young's Carolina Panthers (0-6) 42-21 in a battle of former Crimson Tide stars. Tagovailoa, whose last season in Tuscaloosa came in 2019 — a year before Young enrolled as a freshman, shared a long hug with the rookie quarterback and offered praise after the game.

"Bryce Young is doing a tremendous job," Tagovailoa told reporters after the game. "There are going to be rookie mistakes. He will continue to grow. I told him the naysayers are an external factor. Believe in yourself."

Tagovailoa, who leads the NFL in passing yards this season, is an MVP candidate and threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. Meanwhile, Young and the Panthers are the lone winless team in the league, although Young had a decent performance with 217 passing yards and a TD.

Young has experienced his share of rookie growing pains, passing for 967 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions in 2023. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been sacked 16 times in five starts.

Tagovailoa understands the process of transitioning to the NFL, as he also struggled to find his footing early in his career. In 10 games as a rookie, the former national champion held a passer rating of 52.1 in 2020, compared to Young's 77.0 this season.

Bryce Young: Tua Tagovailoa was a big reason he picked Alabama football

Leading up to Panthers-Dolphins, Young told reporters on Wednesday that Alabama was never on his radar as a five-star recruit before watching Tagovailoa slice through defenses with the Crimson Tide.

“I think as far as my college career, definitely was really big,” said Young, speaking on Tagovailoa's influence. “It was a big reason why I went to Alabama. It was a big transition from when he was there, just what the offense looked like and what they kinda moved to offensively. And it’s flourished since then. And I was a recruit when all that was happening. So, that was a really, really big reason for me being there.”

Young also mentioned how Tagovailoa has been of mentor of sorts over the years.

“And I know Tua,” Young said. “I talked to him throughout the years a good amount of times. And just a really good guy. Really good person. Really cool. And I’ve watched a ton of film on him from (Alabama) on. Have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a person and definitely him as a player. So, it’s definitely a great opportunity to be able to go against him this weekend.”

