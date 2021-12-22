A look at Alabama’s potentially loaded backfield in 2022

In this article:

Last Wednesday on early signing day, Nick Saban and Alabama reeled in a pair of top-notched running backs in Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller.

Alabama wasn’t finished either. On Tuesday afternoon talented Georgia Tech running back transfer Jahmyr Gibbs announced that he was taking his talents to Tuscaloosa too.

Brian Robinson Jr. is the only back that we know for certain will not return to Alabama in 2022.

With that being said, the 2022 running back room for the Tide is flat-out loaded with talent.

Here is what the depth chart could potentially look like heading into next season.

Jamarion Miller

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Jamarion Miller: 4-star / No. 90 overall / No. 7 RB

Emmanuel Henderson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Henderson: 5-star / No. 32 overall / No. 2 RB

Camar Wheaton

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Marvin Gentry

Camar Wheaton: 4-star / No. 41 overall / No. 4 RB

Roydell Williams

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Roydell Williams: 4-star / No. 86 overall / No. 10 RB

Jahmyr Gibbs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs: 4-star / No. 79 overall / No. 8 RB

Jase McClellan

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jase McClellan: 4-star / No. 46 overall / No. 6 RB

Trey Sanders

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Trey Sanders: 5-star / No. 15 overall / No. 2 RB

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89

1

1

1

1

1

1