A look at Alabama’s potentially loaded backfield in 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Last Wednesday on early signing day, Nick Saban and Alabama reeled in a pair of top-notched running backs in Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller.
Alabama wasn’t finished either. On Tuesday afternoon talented Georgia Tech running back transfer Jahmyr Gibbs announced that he was taking his talents to Tuscaloosa too.
Brian Robinson Jr. is the only back that we know for certain will not return to Alabama in 2022.
With that being said, the 2022 running back room for the Tide is flat-out loaded with talent.
Here is what the depth chart could potentially look like heading into next season.
Jamarion Miller
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Jamarion Miller: 4-star / No. 90 overall / No. 7 RB
Emmanuel Henderson
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Henderson: 5-star / No. 32 overall / No. 2 RB
Camar Wheaton
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Marvin Gentry
Camar Wheaton: 4-star / No. 41 overall / No. 4 RB
Roydell Williams
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
Roydell Williams: 4-star / No. 86 overall / No. 10 RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jahmyr Gibbs: 4-star / No. 79 overall / No. 8 RB
Jase McClellan
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Jase McClellan: 4-star / No. 46 overall / No. 6 RB
Trey Sanders
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Trey Sanders: 5-star / No. 15 overall / No. 2 RB
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89
1
1
1
1
1
1