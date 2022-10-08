LOOK: Alabama opens in-stadium retail for team and NIL merch

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains to be the cutting-edge program in college football on and off the field. This week, the Crimson Tide is making name, image, likeness (NIL) history by opening in-stadium retail for the team and NIL merchandise. In the store players like Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and JoJo Earle among others have their shirts and jerseys on sale to make a little profit while tearing it up on the field.

The store will likely do extremely well as the Texas A&M Aggies come to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the showdown between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher after their dispute over, ironically, NIL. The city of Tuscaloosa is buzzing and the anticipation is real.

NIL continues to change the landscape of college sports and I’m sure we will see other schools follow the Tide in the coming weeks.

Some NIL history being made as Alabama opens in-stadium retail doors for both team and NIL merch. Bryce Young and Will Anderson will make a few bucks today just for being who they are. pic.twitter.com/aFqLSFAZLm — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) October 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire