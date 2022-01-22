LOOK: Alabama offers a pair of in-state prospects

Signing day for the class of 2022 is still a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Nick Saban and the Alabama staff from offering future prospects.

Just this weekend the staff has offered a pair of in-state prospects in four-star defensive lineman prospect Hunter Osborne from the class of 2023 and 2025 running back prospect Anthony Rogers.

Osborne is a talented interior defensive lineman prospect from Hewitt-Trussville High School while Rogers is just a freshman from Pike Road that is already generating a lot of buzz around the state of Alabama.

Both Osborne and Rogers announced their offers on their Twitter pages.

