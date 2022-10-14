A look at Alabama’s last five starting quarterbacks Vols defeated
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Vols will look to end a 15-game losing streak to Alabama in the annual series.
Tennessee last defeated the Crimson Tide on Oct. 21, 2006. The Vols were victorious, 16-13, at Neyland Stadium.
Ahead of Saturday’s top 10 Southeastern Conference matchup, Vols Wire looks at Alabama’s last five starting quarterbacks Tennessee defeated.
Alabama’s last five starting quarterbacks the Vols defeated in the series are listed below.
2006: John Parker Wilson
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
2004: Spencer Pennington
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2003: Brodie Croyle
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
2001: Tyler Watts
Scott Halleran /Allsport
2000: Andrew Zow
Scott Halleran /Allsport