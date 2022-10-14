A look at Alabama’s last five starting quarterbacks Vols defeated

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

The Vols will look to end a 15-game losing streak to Alabama in the annual series.

Tennessee last defeated the Crimson Tide on Oct. 21, 2006. The Vols were victorious, 16-13, at Neyland Stadium.

Ahead of Saturday’s top 10 Southeastern Conference matchup, Vols Wire looks at Alabama’s last five starting quarterbacks Tennessee defeated.

Alabama’s last five starting quarterbacks the Vols defeated in the series are listed below.

2006: John Parker Wilson

2004: Spencer Pennington

2003: Brodie Croyle

2001: Tyler Watts

2000: Andrew Zow

