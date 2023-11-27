Look: Alabama Iron Bowl victory poster features Isaiah Bond in James Bond-inspired recap

No, Alabama football's "Fourth-and-31" win over rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl wasn't a dream. In fact, the Crimson Tide created a movie poster on Monday for a game that seemed like it was plotted for the big screen.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who caught the game-winning touchdown, is center of the picture, striking the same pose he did moments after securing the game-winner (and seemingly straight out of a James Bond movie). Funny enough, the poster reads "No Time to Die" at the bottom, the most recent James Bond film. Bond's name is also listed among the offensive players of the game as, "Bond ... James Bond," an homage to the title character's legendary line.

Bond finished the night with the game-winning touchdown and five receptions for 75 yards. On the season, the sophomore is up to 39 catches for 542 yards and four touchdowns.

Facing a 24-20 deficit on fourth-and-31 with only 43 seconds left, quarterback Jalen Milroe dropped back and heaved the ball into the back left corner of the end zone, straight into Bond's hands. Without the incredible touchdown, the Tigers (6-6, 3-5) would have won yet another Iron Bowl victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The poster also noted the players of the game, which included Chris Braswell, Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold and Deontae Lawson on defense and Roydell Williams, Kadyn Proctor and Jalen Milroe on offense. Jihaad Campbell and Que Robinson were on special teams.

And Bond — Isiah Bond — of course.

