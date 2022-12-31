LOOK: Alabama honors the passing of Mike Leach with helmet decal

Gameday has arrived in New Orleans and Nick Saban and the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide are on the verge of taking on the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats.

Despite the joy and excitement of the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup and the new year, coach Saban and the Alabama equipment staff took time to honor a fallen legend of the game.

Today, when you see Alabama take the field, the back of the historic crimson helmets will look a little bit different. Alabama has decided to put a simple new decal on their helmets to honor the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

Leach passed away on Dec. 12 and left a lasting impact on the game of football and all of the fans that enjoyed watching his air-raid attack.

Coach Saban has always had the utmost respect for coach Leach and this small gesture exemplifies just that.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Alabama vs. Kansas State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Allstate Sugar Bowl

List

Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Kansas State

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire