LOOK: Alabama HC Nick Saban purchases new beachfront home in Florida

Despite being 71 years old, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban doesn’t plan on stepping down anytime soon. In fact, this offseason Saban doubled down on that by telling five-star recruit Ryan Williams that “he plans to coach until he croaks.” With seven national championships to his name and some historical recruiting classes as of late, Saban is at the top of his game and it doesn’t seem like he will be leaving.

Unfortunately, there will eventually be a day when Saban finally steps away, but he has made sure that when he does step into retirement, he will enjoy every minute of it. Saban is currently under contract with the University of Alabama through the 2029 season on an eight-year deal that will pay him $90 million throughout its entirety.

Recently, Coach Saban decided to treat himself to a brand new $17.5 million beachfront home in Jupiter, Florida. Jupiter is the home to many great golfers and has one of the greatest golf scenes in the world, Saban is a known avid lover of the sport. He will now be neighbors with guys like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Gary Player, which I am sure helped finalize his decision on the new home.

The beachfront property is gorgeous as it features six bedrooms and five bathrooms at over 6,200 square feet. It will also come with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a private garden, a dock, a boat lift and so much more.

Cheers to Nick Saban for living his best life!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire