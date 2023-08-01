LOOK: Alabama football sends out recruiting graphics to elite prospects

Monday was a big day for both 2024 and 2025 recruits. Why? College coaches are now allowed to contact high school juniors and extend official offers to high school seniors.

The Alabama graphics team began to send out recruiting graphics at midnight on Aug. 1. The contact period window opened up for college coaches to be able to communicate with 2025 prospects via phone call, text, or by email.

Several Alabama targets have received official offers on Tuesday, Aug. 1st as well.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at which 2024 and 2025 prospects have been contacted or offered by the Alabama coaching staff.

2025 OT, Alabama commit Mason Short

Short has been verbally committed to Alabama since April. He has taken eight unofficial visits to Alabama up to this point. Short has not taken any unofficial visits since announcing his commitment to Alabama. The Georgia native seems to be locked in with the Crimson Tide.

2025 EDGE Justin Hill

Hill received an offer from Alabama on June 17. The Ohio native took an unoffcial visit to Tuscaloosa and was a participant at camp. Hill plays for Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Several other programs that are firmly in the mix for Hill are Ohio State and Kentucky.

2024 LB Quinton Reese

After A Long Process… I Am Truly Blessed To Receive An Offer To THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA❤️🤍 @freddierch8 @CoachRobertBala @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/7n4qZp16lE — Quinton “QB” REESE (@qb_reese) August 1, 2023

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 linebacker prospect Quinton Reese. Up to this point, Alabama had not been rumored to have interest in Reese. With Alabama missing out on five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick to Auburn, it appears that the Tide are hoping to sign one more linebacker. Reese plays for Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama. It will be interesting to see if Alabama decides to pursue Reese in the coming months. It is unclear as to what Alabama’s interest level is at this point.

2024 LB, Texas A&M commit Tristan Jernigan

On Tuesday, Alabama extended an official offer to 2024 linebacker and Texas A&M commit Tristan Jernigan. Jernigan has been committed to the Aggies since May. However, other schools have continued to pursue him. Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas are four of the schools pushing to flip Jernigan’s commitment. Alabama is hoping that Jernigan will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa in the fall.

2025 RB James Simon

Simon has been a prospect that the Alabama coaching staff has kept its eye on in recent months. Simon took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 24 and particpated in camp as well. LSU, Texas A&M, and Texas also hosted Simon for unofficial visits over the summer.

2025 Safety Rashad Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr. is a two-sport athlete at South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Florida. He plays football while also competing on the school’s track and field team. Johnson Jr. ran an 11.34 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore. On the football field, Johnson Jr. was just as productive. He finished the season with 51 tackles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions. Alabama offered Johnson Jr. following an impressive performance at camp on June 7.

2025 Safety Hylton Stubbs

Alabama has already landed one 2025 prospect from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. committed to Alabama in late July. That could help Alabama’s chances of landing Stubbs down the stretch. The Tide appear to be in contention to land another in 2025 safety — Hylton Stubbs. Stubbs tallied an offer from Alabama on June 12. As it stands, Florida is the clear-cut favorite to land Stubbs. The Gators have hosted Stubbs for six unofficial visits up to this point.

2025 CB Ben Hanks Jr.

Hanks Jr. received an offer from Alabama in December of 2022. He has not made a trip to Tuscaloosa as of today. The coaching staff could look to host Hanks Jr. for an unofficial visit in the fall. That remains to be seen.

2025 LB Keylan Moses

Keylan Moses is the younger brother of former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. Alabama extended an offer to Moses in June of 2021. Since then, Moses has not taken an unofficial visit or attended a camp. However, Alabama has remained in contact with the Louisiana native. It will be interesting to see if the Crimson Tide can out-recruit LSU to land one of the nation’s top-ranked linebackers.

2025 Safety Kevyn Humes

AGTG that I’ve reached this point. Not slowing down no time soon. 3015268126 it’s up now! #RollTide #notcommitted pic.twitter.com/wssvwxWQGC — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) August 1, 2023

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to Humes at the end of June. Humes participated in camp and followed that up with an unofficial visit with the coaching staff. Humes plays for St. Frances Academy. In the past, Alabama has had success recruiting that particular school. Darrian Dalcourt and Chris Braswell both signed with Alabama out of St. Frances Academy. Humes is a safety target that Alabama fans should keep a close eye on.

2025 ATH Jamarion Morrow

Morrow plays for Germantown High School in Germantown, Tennessee. He is listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Over the summer, Morrow took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. The only other school that Morrow visited during the summer was Tennessee. As it stands, Alabama and Tennessee are both in a good position to land Morrow’s commitment.

2025 WR Caleb Cunningham

Alabama has two wide receiver commitments in the ’25 recruiting class in Ryan Williams Jr. and Jaime Ffrench Jr. Another wide receiver that the coaching staff is currently recruiting is Caleb Cunningham. The Mississippi native has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama and will likely return to Tuscaloosa during the season. In-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss are also pushing hard to land Cunningham’s commitment.

2025 RB Tory Blaylock

Blaylock is one of the few running backs that Alabama is recruiting in the ’25 recruiting cycle. The Texas native received an offer from Alabama following a strong camp performance. Blaylock has remained in contact with the Alabama coaching staff. Several other programs that have been heavily recruiting Blaylock are Texas A&M, Texas, and Oklahoma.

2025 LB Nasir Wyatt

Wyatt took an unofficial visit to Alabama in the last week of July. The product of Mater Dei High School seemed to have enjoyed his time in Tuscaloosa. He was able to participate in camp and check out some other things about Alabama’s football program. Alabama appears to be a true threat to land Wyatt at this time. USC and Georgia are two other programs that are in serious contention for Wyatt at this point in time.

2025 CB Jaboree Antoine

Antoine is a prospect that the Alabama coaching staff is really high on. The Louisiana native has said that Alabama and LSU are his top-two schools. Other programs are pushing to get Antoine campus, but I expect this to be an SEC battle until the end. Antoine is being prioritized by both coaching staffs. Ultimately, I like where Alabama stands to land Antoine’s commitment.

2025 OT Ziyare Addison

Alabama has expressed interest in Addison. However, the coaching staff has not extended an offer to Addison just yet. In all likelihood, Alabama will continue to monitor Addison’s performance throughout the course of his junior season.

2025 OT Will Black

Black was one of the few prospects that received an offer from Alabama following the final camp of the summer. The Canadian native is listed at 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds. Thus far, Alabama has two offensive line commitments for the ’25 recruiting class. Black could be another offensive line target that Alabama pushes to sign in next year’s class.

2025 Safety Jontae Gilbert

It has been a few days since safety prospect Jontae Gilbert announced his decommitment from Ohio State. Since then, several programs have begun to kick the tires on the Georgia native. Alabama is one of the schools that appear to be on Gilbert’s short list. Gilbert has taken three unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa since March. South Carolina, Georgia, and Georgia Tech are three other programs that have hosted Gilbert for unofficial visits this summer.

2024 WR, Texas commit Aeryn Hampton

Official Offer To The University Of Alabama 🐘 pic.twitter.com/6hXGZIShr5 — BUBBA HAMPTON (@AerynHampton) August 1, 2023

Surprisingly, Alabama appears to be still recruiting Texas commit Aeryn Hampton. Despite losing out on Hampton to the Longhorns, the Crimson Tide seem to still be in contact with the Texas native. Alabama has made it clear that they are recruiting Hampton to play wide receiver at the college level. In order to have a chance to flip Hampton, Alabama will need to get him on campus during the season.

2025 WR Christian Neptune

The Alabama coaching staff appears to be monitoring wide receiver Christian Neptune. Thus far, Neptune has not received an offer from the Crimson Tide. In all likelihood, the coaching staff is showing interest and will continue to evaluate Neptune during his junior season.

