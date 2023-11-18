Look: Alabama football quarterback Ty Simpson costs himself 79-yard TD by dropping ball

Alabama football backup quarterback Ty Simpson nearly recorded a spectacular touchdown on Saturday, scorching Chattanooga for a 79-yard rushing score during Week 12 of the college football season.

Indeed, Simpson ran nearly the entire length for the score early in the fourth quarter against the Mocs. Unfortunately for the backup quarteback, he dropped the ball just short of the end zone at the 1-yard line. As he did not break the plane of the goal line, the touchdown was called back, and the Crimson Tide took over at the 1-yard line.

It wasn't all bad news for Simpson and the Crimson Tide: The quarterback still set the season-high for a quarterback rush with the 78-yard scramble, and freshman running back Richard Young got into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Nor was the Tide in great need of a Simpson score: His run occurred with Alabama leading 52-10.

Simpson's scramble was not his only touchdown that was called back. He also delivered a beautiful 32-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Law, but the wide receiver was ruled a yard short of the goal line.

Simpson had a solid game for Alabama against Chattanooga in relief of Jalen Milroe, whose day was done after completing 13 of 16 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Simpson completed 4 of 6 passing for 50 passing yards whilew adding the 78-yard rush — minus a yard and a score, of course.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Alabama QB Ty Simpson cost himself a 79-yard touchdown run