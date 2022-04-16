LOOK: Alabama football honors its 2021 captains

A-Day 2022 is set to kick off in a little under an hour from now. Per its tradition, leading up to the start of the game, the Alabama football team honored its 2021 football season captains by placing their handprints and footprints on the steps of legendary Denny Chimes.

The 2021 season captains will forever be Alabama legends and it’s hard to find a better quartet of players than Bryce Young, Evan Neal, Will Anderson, and Phidarian Mathis.

The good news for ‘Bama fans is the fact that two of those players will be returning for the 2022 season in Young and Anderson.

