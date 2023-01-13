A look at Alabama Football’s 2023 schedule

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 11-2 and a win in the Sugar Bowl. While this may be considered a historical year for some programs, it just doesn’t meet the Alabama standard.

This was the second time since the College Football Playoff’s inception back in 2014 that Alabama did not participate. Could the Tide return for the playoff next season?

The 2023 schedule has some interesting games and some must-watch rematches from this past season.

Get ready for some intense matchups in Tuscaloosa and across the SEC. Here’s a look at Alabama’s 2023 football schedule.

Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 9 vs. Texas

Sept. 16 at South Florida

Sept. 23 vs Ole Miss

Sept. 30 at Mississippi State

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M

Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas

Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee

Oct. 28 Open Date

Nov. 4 vs. LSU

Nov. 11 at Kentucky

Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 25 at Auburn

