A look at Alabama Football’s 2023 schedule
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 11-2 and a win in the Sugar Bowl. While this may be considered a historical year for some programs, it just doesn’t meet the Alabama standard.
This was the second time since the College Football Playoff’s inception back in 2014 that Alabama did not participate. Could the Tide return for the playoff next season?
The 2023 schedule has some interesting games and some must-watch rematches from this past season.
Get ready for some intense matchups in Tuscaloosa and across the SEC. Here’s a look at Alabama’s 2023 football schedule.
Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee
Sept. 9 vs. Texas
Sept. 16 at South Florida
Sept. 23 vs Ole Miss
Sept. 30 at Mississippi State
Oct. 7 at Texas A&M
Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas
Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee
Oct. 28 Open Date
Nov. 4 vs. LSU
Nov. 11 at Kentucky
Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga
Nov. 25 at Auburn
