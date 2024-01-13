Advertisement

LOOK: Alabama fans share thoughts on new HC Kalen DeBoer

AJ Spurr
·3 min read

Nick Saban’s retirement sent shockwaves around the nation and many were surprised to see the legendary head coach step down. For Alabama fans and Athletic Director Greg Byrne, there was immediate concern regarding who the next coach would be.

Two days after Saban made the decision to retire, the Crimson Tide had a new head coach in former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Today, DeBoer was officially introduced as the man at the helm of the Alabama football program. He and Byrne addressed media member and fans about the hire, the change and the future for the team.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts and reactions on DeBoer as the new Alabama head coach.

