LOOK: Alabama fans share thoughts on new HC Kalen DeBoer

Nick Saban’s retirement sent shockwaves around the nation and many were surprised to see the legendary head coach step down. For Alabama fans and Athletic Director Greg Byrne, there was immediate concern regarding who the next coach would be.

Two days after Saban made the decision to retire, the Crimson Tide had a new head coach in former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Today, DeBoer was officially introduced as the man at the helm of the Alabama football program. He and Byrne addressed media member and fans about the hire, the change and the future for the team.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts and reactions on DeBoer as the new Alabama head coach.

Easy to buy in to what DeBoer is selling

If I wasn’t completely sold on Kalen DeBoer before that press conference, then I 100% am now — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) January 13, 2024

A genuine guy

DeBoer making a point to acknowledge the UW team, and getting a little emotional about it, will be what I remember most from his introductory press conference. Really from-the-heart moment. — Jess Nicholas (@TideFansJessN) January 13, 2024

He did a solid job

I’ll say one thing, Kalen DeBoer did really well at the press conference. — Jeremy Cummings (@jcmrapha) January 13, 2024

He is the guy for the job

Coach DeBoer is the guy! Roll Tide! — barry bob (@barry_reno) January 13, 2024

Legit

DeBoer is the real deal. — Colonel Corndog (@Colonel_Corndog) January 13, 2024

Interesting...

DeBoer to the NFL in 2-3 years? — Adrien Lo (@adrienlo) January 13, 2024

Relatable

Kalen DeBoer said he has no idea what day it is. Same my guy — Claudia Chakamian (@C_Chakamian) January 13, 2024

A proven winner

Coach DeBoer a winner. We’re in great hands. — Von (@404von_) January 13, 2024

The right guy

Watching him get emotional about leaving Washington, and seeing everything Washington fans have said about him, wishing him luck rather than cursing him for leaving confirms that even beyond the wins, we got the right guy. Props to @Greg_Byrne, welcome to Alabama @KalenDeBoer… https://t.co/K18R8FZYdQ — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) January 13, 2024

Won't be easy

It is going to be tough following Nick Saban who went 201-29 at Alabama in 17 seasons but "Coach DeBoer" has a track record that indicates he may be successful. Roll Tide! — Jeff C Fuller (@Mr_JeffCFuller) January 13, 2024

It's about more than just winning

I love how DeBoer said we will win with class & integrity ❤️ this is always my main concern that any new coach continues Coach Bryant’s legacy! #RollTide Let’s go!! — Lala (@blaurentuck) January 13, 2024

Success continues

In DeBoer We Trust and all that WHITE NOISE coming from the Barners especially, absolutely IRRELEVANT thinking we’re going back to the Pre-Saban era. I have news for y’all that is NOT HAPPENING whatsoever #RollDamnTide — Will Ward (@15_will) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire