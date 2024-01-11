Advertisement

LOOK: Alabama fans gather around Nick Saban’s statue following retirement news

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
2

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban decided to retire today after 17 years in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide. Though many believed he would “coach until he croaks,” as one recruit put it, he has made the choice to step away from coaching.

Many fans gathered at Saban’s statue in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the Walk of Champions, with some bringing roses, Coca-Cola bottles and even Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pies, the coach’s favorite morning-time treat.

Coach Saban is alive and well, despite it appearing as if fans are mourning the loss of a loved one. Their gathering serves not to memorialize a life lost, but to celebrate an era coming to an end.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Somber might be an understatement

Saban statue declines to comment

Quite the crowd

The crowd grows

His favorite

Sideview

Wow.

Shaker in-hand

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire