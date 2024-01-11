LOOK: Alabama fans gather around Nick Saban’s statue following retirement news

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban decided to retire today after 17 years in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide. Though many believed he would “coach until he croaks,” as one recruit put it, he has made the choice to step away from coaching.

Many fans gathered at Saban’s statue in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the Walk of Champions, with some bringing roses, Coca-Cola bottles and even Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pies, the coach’s favorite morning-time treat.

Coach Saban is alive and well, despite it appearing as if fans are mourning the loss of a loved one. Their gathering serves not to memorialize a life lost, but to celebrate an era coming to an end.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Somber might be an understatement

Outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, #Alabama fans have placed oatmeal cream pies and coke at the bottom of Nick Saban’s statue. Somber aura around the University’s campus. pic.twitter.com/k60pBCj6jK — Mathey Gibson (@Mathey_Gibson1) January 10, 2024

Saban statue declines to comment

The Saban statue has no comment. But fans have left flowers, little Debbie oatmeal cream pies, cokes and more at his feet pic.twitter.com/UIEmRQ4hWC — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) January 10, 2024

Quite the crowd

The crowd is out at Nick Saban’s statue clapping and singing along to Dixieland Delight to celebrate Saban’s storied career at Alabama. @EmmyG_Sports @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tJMDdzARt6 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 11, 2024

The crowd grows

Large gathering at the Nick Saban statue tonight following his retirement.@wvuafmsports 📷: @JakeReichert3 pic.twitter.com/U00iMpJbb6 — Nicholas Pursley (@nicholaspursley) January 11, 2024

His favorite

Someone left a pack of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies at the Nick Saban statue already #RollTide pic.twitter.com/sryMy77CK8 — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 10, 2024

Sideview

Nick Saban's statue outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium pic.twitter.com/ccCEr2UGRF — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 11, 2024

Wow.

Students have flocked to the walk of champions and have placed Little Debby oatmeal cream pies at the foot of Nick Saban’s statue. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/dd2Y1VVawk — Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) January 11, 2024

Shaker in-hand

The scene outside #Alabama Coach Saban’s Statue There’s some Oatmeal Crème Pies here #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Mtx3xRj5gy — Arielle Schafer (@arielle_schafer) January 11, 2024

