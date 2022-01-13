LOOK: Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis declares for 2022 NFL draft

Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis has officially declared for the 2022 NFL draft, an announcement he made public through a message shared on his Twitter.

Mathis, through four seasons on the field, accumulated 129 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, five pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

The Louisiana native became a true leader of the defensive side of the ball for the Crimson Tide in 2021. His size, strength and leadership will be difficult to replace on the defensive front next season for Nick Saban and Alabama.

Mathis is not expected to be drafted not he first night, but will not spend much time on draft boards across all 32 teams.

Thank You Alabama, I have no regrets. This journey was all worth it!

Big 48 signing out!#builtbybama🐘🌊

Degree 📜 ☑️

Championships 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍☑️

Leadership Development….☑️

Oh and yea I played for the GOAT!!🐐 pic.twitter.com/CpSrT9QbXZ — Phidarian (Phil) Mathis🙏🏾💪🏾 (@PhidarianMathis) January 13, 2022

