LOOK: Alabama drops a beautiful Cotton Bowl win poster

The Alabama social media team has done it again. Following the Crimson Tide’s 27-6 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama released a fantastic game win poster, as they’ve done throughout the year, featuring Brian Robinson, Will Anderson, Jameson Williams and Ja’Corey Brooks.

The caption at the top of the poster reads “New Year’s Eve Bash” and showcases the game’s defensive MVP, Anderson, and the offensive MVP, Robinson.

Robinson, a fifth-year senior that grew up in Tuscaloosa, rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 26 attempts.

Anderson record six total tackles, including two sacks to bring his season total to 17.5.

Hopefully, one more game win poster is on the horizon as the Crimson Tide hopes to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP Championship.

You can catch the CFP National Championship Game on Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. CST on ESPN.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.