A look ahead to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs | What Are The Odds?
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Michelle Margaux, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata look ahead to this weekend's NFL Divisional playoff games.
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Michelle Margaux, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata look ahead to this weekend's NFL Divisional playoff games.
The 2022 NFL Playoff excitement continues this weekend with the Divisional Round taking place on Saturday, January 22, and Sunday, January 23. The action kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET with a Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans matchup at Nissan Stadium. See below for the 2022 NFL Divisional Round schedule. Be sure to tune to
Derrick Henry returns to action following his injury back in Week 8. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said Nebraska's home game vs. the Badgers would be moved from Tuesday to Thursday.
The NFL is set to kick off the second round of playoffs this weekend. But the league is also getting criticized by some fans over the lack of diversity in leadership, as it has only one Black head coach remaining. Scott Pioli, CBS Sports analyst and five-time NFL executive of the year, joins CBSN to talk about football news on and off the field.
For years, seniors on Social Security have bemoaned the fact that their annual cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, have been stingy. Last October, it was announced that seniors would be getting a 5.9% COLA for 2022, representing their most generous raise in decades.
The Bucs listed five players as questionable, including Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen. Troy Reeder is good to go, as is Brandon Powell
Perennial All-Star and MVP candidate Steph Curry hit the first buzzer-beater of his storied NBA career on Friday night, lifting the host Warriors to a 105-103 victory ( box score) over the visiting Rockets. Curry shot just 6-of-21 (28.6%), but he ...
Welcome to Don't Miss Reads, our weekly newsletter highlighting some of our editors' favorite stories, photos and videos that you might have missed.
Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. died on Friday at 26, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” said King in a statement obtained by THR. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks […]
The 2022 NFL Playoffs action continues this weekend with four highly anticipated divisional round matchups taking place on Saturday, January 22, and Sunday, January 23. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET, then the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lambeau Field to face the Green
When the American Dream meant a DeSoto Fireflite sedan in the Detroit suburbs.
The NFL Playoffs are underway which means that Super Bowl 2022 is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, time, how to watch, location, halftime show and so much more! RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times,
Tom Brady co-founded an NFT agency and it's doing pretty well.
The pay would go up for the Chiefs players starting in the AFC Championship Game.
Prince William was heavily involved in the Queen's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles.
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 contract before the 2020 season. It made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021 with a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number. Yet, Cooper tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers [more]
Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room after last weekend's playoff game to deliver a message.
NFL divisional playoffs predictions: The top four seeds will not advance says The Times' Sam Farmer, who predicts an upset in each conference.
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a topic of conversation days after their NFC Wild Card defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.