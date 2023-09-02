LOOK: Aggie players and coach Elijah Robinson honor Terry Price before season opener

Before No. 23 Texas A&M kicks off its latest football season, the team and staff made sure to honor one of their own in a symbolic gesture during their pre-game warmups.

Prior to the Aggies’ 2023 season opener against New Mexico, a group of players, as well as coach Elijah Robinson, gathered around the “TP” mark once they stepped foot onto Kyle Field. The gesture was done to honor the late Texas A&M football assistant Terry Price, who passed away this summer.

This marks just the latest salute to Price after it was revealed that the “TP” mark would remain at each home game this season, where he lettered for the Aggies from 1986-89 and coached for 13 seasons. Additionally, the team will wear a “TP” on their helmets all season long. The first sticker placed on any helmet came at the hands of coach Price’s son, Alex Price.

Group of Texas A&M players gathered with coach Elijah Robinson around the “TP” when they got to Kyle Field. That of course is a way to honor Terry Price, A&M’s assistant who passed away this summer: pic.twitter.com/RTrjQ7lFfy — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) September 2, 2023

The Aggies’ season opener against New Mexico kicks off at 6 p.m. CT from Kyle Field and will air on ESPN. Fans can find out where to watch, stream, and listen to the action with our how-to-watch breakdown, including the expected broadcast crew.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire